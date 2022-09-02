Here is the Sept. 2 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Three keys to the game

In his game preview, Anthony Dasher noted the three keys to a Georgia victory in Saturday’s game against Oregon.

“Win the line of scrimmage: Georgia’s losses on the defensive front have been well-documented, but the fact the Bulldogs will be facing a team in which all five members of the offensive line return tells us this figures to be a good first test. Left tackle Steven Jones (6-foot-5, 332 pounds) is a hoss, while left guard T.J. Bass is a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. But otherwise, it will not be the largest offensive line the Bulldogs will face, with right guard Ryan Walk listed at “only” 6-4, 293 pounds.

“Contain quarterback Bo Nix: The Bulldogs will be facing Nix for the fourth time in four years. They've historically enjoyed success defending the former Auburn QB. In the three previous games against Nix, he’s thrown for a total of over 600 yards, but he has tossed just one touchdown and been prone to mistakes when facing the Bulldog defense. While that likely means nothing considering Nix is playing with brand new teammates, you’d think it would give Georgia defenders a certain level of confidence competing against him Saturday.

“Keep star linebacker Noah Sewell from being a factor: Sewell will be one of the best inside linebackers the Bulldogs will see all year, and if running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton want to get to the second level, putting a hat on the All-Pac 12 performer will be key. Sewell (6-3, 251) led the Ducks in tackles last year with 114 and four sacks. Along with Justin Flowe, Sewell is expected to give Oregon one of the best inside linebacking duos in the country.”

Score predictions

The UGASports staff all gave their picks for Georgia's game against Oregon, with Ben Bachman believing the Bulldogs will begin the year with a resounding win.

"Talent, talent, and talent. A big reason why I like Georgia here over Oregon," Bachman said. "Oregon's strength is the offensive line. I expect Jalen Carter and the defensive line to win the matchup. Oregon's linebackers are the strength of the Ducks defense and Georgia's tight ends can neutralize them. All in all, Georgia runs away with this game. Georgia 38, Oregon 17."

McConkey’s encore

Receiver Ladd McConkey surprisingly emerged as one of Georgia’s top receivers a year ago. To do so, McConkey said that it was important to simply be the best version of himself each week.

"I don’t have to be something I’m not," McConkey said. "I don’t have to do more than I think I can do. Just go out there, make the plays, and just be there for my teammates. That’s really how I approach it every day."

Opposition research

DuckSportsAuthority.com’s Gabriel Marvin answered five questions about Oregon heading into Saturday’s showdown against Georgia. One of the questions centered on how head coach Dan Lanning has already changed the Ducks’ culture.

"I don’t think you can change a culture in one offseason, but Coach Lanning has brought back the fun in Oregon football,” Marvin said. “Student-athletes are eager to talk about this coaching staff and how they’ve emphasized this is a 'player-led team.' Communication between players and coaches is something that has been mentioned multiple times after practice as something this coaching staff has brought and the last one lacked."

PFF matchup

Trent Smallwood took a look at the Pro Football Focus grades from each of Georgia and Oregon’s players heading into this game. When it comes to tight end Brock Bowers, Smallwood isn’t sure Oregon is equipped to guard him.

“Who will defend sophomore tight end Brock Bowers? Bowers hauled in 56 of his 71 targets (79-percent) a year ago for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns,” Smallwood wrote. “He recorded a 92.1 offensive grade for the season. Jamal Hill is slated to start at the star position and could draw the match-up vs. Bowers, but his 2021 season left much to be desired. Hill allowed 37 receptions on 51 targets (68.5-percent) for 461 yards and a 54.4 coverage grade. If Oregon elects to blanket Bowers, that will open up one-on-one match-ups with sophomore receivers Ladd McConkey and AD Mitchell.”

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important stats for Saturday’s game against Oregon, including how Georgia has performed in a few season openers that relate to Saturday’s game.

“Defending national champions! The Bulldogs haven’t been able to say that since 1981, and how did they open that season? Georgia dominated and defeated Tennessee 44-0, then in game two, defeated a team from out west. They handled California by a score of 27-13.

“The Dawgs will face Oregon for just the second time in school history (Georgia won 27-16 in the 1977 season opener). This is the sixth time that Georgia will face a team from the Pac-12 (Pac-8 or Pac-10) in a season opener. Georgia defeated Oregon State in 1971 and 1974, California in 1976, Oregon in 1977, and UCLA in 1983. All five of the mentioned games were played in Athens.”

Around the League

Jim Donnan, Dayne Young, and Brent Rollins from UGASports.com recorded this season’s first Around The League, the weekly podcast that touches on every matchup in the SEC. The main course games this week include Georgia-Oregon, Utah-Florida, Florida State-LSU and Cincinnati-Arkansas.