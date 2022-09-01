WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta WHEN: Saturday, 3:30 p.m. TV/RADIO: ABC (Sean McDonough, Todd Blackledge, Molly McGrath); Georgia Bulldog Radio Network (Scott Howard, Eric Zeier, D.J. Shockley); National Radio: ESPN Radio (Marc Kestecher, Kelly Stouffer, Ian Fitzsimmons); Sirius/XM (81/81)

Stetson Bennett leads Georgia into battle Saturday against Oregon. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

The Game

The match-up with the Ducks is the first of four non-conference games for the Bulldogs this fall. Next Saturday, Georgia hosts FCS member Samford, followed by Kent State on Sept. 24. Georgia closes out the regular season with a home game against Georgia Tech. Although the game has been built up as a matchup between Georgia head coach Kirby Smart and former defensive coordinator Dan Lanning, those will not be the only familiar faces. Oregon defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi coached with Smart for several years at Alabama, and the two remain great friends. There’s also a lot of familiarity with the quarterback the Bulldogs are expected to face. Auburn transfer Bo Nix is expected to be the man under center for the Ducks, after going 0-3 in three previous starts against the Bulldogs.

Georgia players to watch

Offense QB Stetson Bennett – Offensive MVP for the Orange Bowl and National Championship looks to better last year’s numbers after completing 185 of 287 passes for 2,862 yards and 29 touchdowns. RB Kenny McIntosh – Assumes a key role in the backfield after Zamir White and James Cook moved on to the NFL. RB Kendall Milton – Missed time in the fall with a Grade 1 hamstring, but per Smart, is healthy and ready to go. RB Daijun Edwards – Doesn’t get as much attention as McIntosh and Milton, but perhaps he should. TE Brock Bowers – Can he better last year’s record-breaking freshman campaign? Don’t bet against him. TE Darnell Washington – The big man is healthy and ready to play his biggest role yet in the offense. WR AD Mitchell – Has developed quite the chemistry with Bennett. WR Ladd McConkey – Expected to sail past last year’s numbers (31 catches for 447 yards and five touchdowns). WR Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint – Healthiest he’s been since breaking his ankle against Florida two years ago; could be the third option behind Mitchell and McConkey. WR Dillon Bell – Has had the most buzz of any of the freshman offensive players. LT Broderick Jones – Finally reaching his potential. RT Warren McClendon – Underrated by some, many believe McClendon is the best offensive lineman on the team. C Sedrick Van Pran – Quarterback of the offensive line is becoming one of the best at the position in the SEC. Defense DT Jalen Carter – One of the nation’s best; will be a top five pick in next year’s NFL Draft. N Zion Logue – No, he’s not Jordan Davis, but doesn’t make a lot of mistakes. DE Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins – Started in G-Day and apparently has held onto the job. DE Mykel Williams – Freshman is already one of hardest workers on the team. A young Travon Walker? Many believe so. LB Jamon Dumas-Johnson – Don’t be shocked to see Dumas-Johnson lead the team in tackles. LB Smael Mondon – Lean, athletic, fast. This will be an impact player, folks. OLB Nolan Smith – The vocal leader of the defense; expects to go out with a huge senior year. OLB Robert Beal Jr. – Underrated by most, veteran actually led the team in sacks last season with 6.5. CB Kelee Ringo – Sophomore cornerback is one of the best in the league. CB Kamari Lassiter – Expected to start opposite Ringo. Will likely get challenged early by teams not wishing to throw to Ringo’s side. S Christopher Smith – Veteran is the eyes and ears of the secondary. Talk about a steadying presence in the secondary, Smith is it. S Malaki Starks – Freshman likely will not start, but don’t be shocked if he receives a ton of reps.

Three keys for the Bulldogs

Win the line of scrimmage: Georgia’s losses on the defensive front have been well-documented, but the fact the Bulldogs will be facing a team in which all five members of the offensive line return tells us this figures to be a good first test. Left tackle Steven Jones (6-foot-5, 332 pounds) is a hoss, while left guard T.J. Bass is a first-team All-Pac-12 selection. But otherwise, it will not be the largest offensive line the Bulldogs will face, with right guard Ryan Walk listed at “only” 6-4, 293 pounds. Contain quarterback Bo Nix: The Bulldogs will be facing Nix for the fourth time in four years. They've historically enjoyed success defending the former Auburn QB. In the three previous games against Nix, he’s thrown for a total of over 600 yards, but he has tossed just one touchdown and been prone to mistakes when facing the Bulldog defense. While that likely means nothing considering Nix is playing with brand new teammates, you’d think it would give Georgia defenders a certain level of confidence competing against him Saturday. Keep star linebacker Noah Sewell from being a factor: Sewell will be one of the best inside linebackers the Bulldogs will see all year, and if running backs Kenny McIntosh and Kendall Milton want to get to the second level, putting a hat on the All-Pac 12 performer will be key. Sewell (6-3, 251) led the Ducks in tackles last year with 114 and four sacks. Along with Justin Flowe, Sewell is expected to give Oregon one of the best inside linebacking duos in the country.

Scouting Oregon

Should the Ducks win, it would … …Be the first in program history over Georgia (in two tries). …Be Oregon's ninth win over a top-five team and second in as many seasons after beating No. 3 Ohio State in 2021. …Mark UO's third-ever win over a ranked team in a season opener, and first since beating No. 22 Wisconsin in 2001. …Be Oregon's second neutral-site win in a season opener, and first since an 18-0 victory over Gonzaga in 1935. …Make Dan Lanning the first Oregon head coach ever to defeat a ranked opponent in his UO debut. …Be Oregon's fourth ever against an SEC team. Personnel notes …Oregon has four players from the state of Georgia. …The offensive line is a clear strength for Oregon entering the 2022 season, with experience and versatility expected to play a valuable role up front. The Ducks are one of eight teams in the nation to return five starters along the offensive line, with Malaesala Aumave-Laulu, T.J. Bass, Alex Forsyth, Steven Jones, and Ryan Walk all starting at least nine games in 2021. Forsyth was the only one of those five to start at only one position, speaking to the versatility of Oregon's returning group, and Oregon used seven different starting offensive line combinations throughout the season. …Oregon was active in the transfer portal on offense this offseason outside of just the quarterback position, bringing in talent and experience at both running back and wide receiver. Mar’Keise Irving (Minnesota) and Noah Whittington (Western Kentucky) bring a combined 1,355 career rushing yards to the running back room, with Whittington reuniting with running backs coach CARLOS LOCKLYN after playing for him last season. Irving showed explosive capability in 2021 as a true freshman with Minnesota, averaging 58.25 yards per game and 5.26 yards per carry. At receiver, the Ducks brought in 92 combined receptions and 1,296 receiving yards in transfers Chase Cota (UCLA) and Caleb Chapman (Texas A&M). Cota was a consistent contributor over the last four years for the Bruins and is an Oregon legacy, with his dad, Chad Cota, having played defensive back for the Ducks from 1991-94. Chapman is a big target for the Ducks and is the only player on the roster with a 150-plus yard receiving game in his career. …Oregon's defense brought in some reinforcements this offseason via the transfer portal. Christian Gonzalez is expected to play a big role in the secondary after coming from Colorado, where he recorded 78 tackles, 10 pass breakups and 5.5 tackles for loss while starting all 18 games for the Buffaloes over two seasons. The Ducks added a trio of experienced players along the defensive line, bringing Taki Taimani over from rival Washington and the duo of Jordan Riley and Casey Rogers from Nebraska, where they played for new defensive line coach Tony Tuioti. Taimani has 71 career tackles and was the fifth-highest graded Pac-12 interior defensive lineman by Pro Football Focus in 2021 at 72.0, giving Oregon three of the top five players in that category as he joins Brandon Dorlus and Pop Aumavae along the defensive line. The Ducks also added defensive back Donovan Dalton, who spent the last five seasons at Hawaii. 2021 Butkus semifinalist Noah Sewell … … Led all FBS freshmen and ranked second in the Pac-12 with a career-high 114 tackles, 37 more than any other Duck. … Was one of four Pac-12 players to surpass 100 total tackles, and the first Duck since Troy Dye in 2018. … Ranked second among Ducks in both tackles for loss (8.5) and sacks (4.0). … Made his first career interception in the Pac-12 Championship Game, returning it 22 yards. … Led or tied for the team lead in tackles eight times. … Made double-digit tackles in six of 14 games, including a career-high 14 stops against Arizona. … Led all Pac-12 linebackers and ranked 13th at the position nationally with an 88.6 pass-rush grade from Pro Football Focus.

Prediction