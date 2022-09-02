Often imitated but never duplicated, our Friday score predictions are back for another year. This season we will have some guest pickers involved as well.

Anthony Dasher

Can Oregon's offense take advantage of whatever inexperience that Georgia has on defense and create explosive plays? On the flipside, can Georgia's offense be as explosive as most think it can be against what looks to be a solid Oregon defense? I think the site of the game is a factor. Oregon is traveling cross-country, while Georgia will drive 75 miles to play in front of a home crowd. Georgia knows Oregon went to Columbus, Ohio last year and beat Ohio State. The Bulldogs are coming off last year's national championship over Alabama, but I still sense a hunger from this group. All the defense has heard is about all the players the team lost, and those who remain are anxious to show there's not going to be as much drop-off. That's why I think Georgia is going to win. Georgia 28, Oregon 14



Jed May

As we've all heard approximately one million times this offseason, Georgia has to replace a ton on defense. The faces on the field Saturday are talented, but lack game experience. That could lead to some early miscommunications and big plays, especially against a talented (if flawed) quarterback in Bo Nix and a staff that has had a while to prepare. Oregon moves the ball early, but Georgia eventually settles in. The Bulldog offense, meanwhile, hits on all cylinders in the passing game and finds holes in the Oregon secondary. Georgia pulls away in the second half. Georgia 34, Oregon 17

Blayne Gilmer

Eight returning starters from a national championship football team on offense. A quarterback that is in his third year in Todd Monken’s system. More weapons than the national narrative wants to give Georgia credit for. The offense is loaded. Defensively Georgia is extremely talented. I’m sure that there will be some plays made by the Ducks. There are likely to be some explosive plays given up. The speed of this defensive unit and the experienced leadership in key positions cannot be questioned. All of that combined with this being game one for the Oregon program under Lanning, I like the Dawgs big. Georgia 41 Oregon 20

Jason Butt

Georgia’s defense has a lot to replace, sure. And it’s reasonable not to expect the same kind of output when it comes to scoring defense and total yards allowed. Even so, the four- and five-star prospects Georgia has stepping up should more than get the job done against an Oregon team that lost almost all of its 2021 contributors at running back and receiver. Georgia is also undefeated against transfer quarterback Bo Nix from his Auburn days. Throw in a first-time head coach against his mentor and Georgia has a myriad of matchup advantages. But where Georgia will surprise a lot of folks this year is on offense. With so many returning starters and an offensive line that has a chance to be the best in college football, the Bulldogs should score a lot of points this year—beginning on Saturday against the Ducks. Georgia 44, Oregon 24

Brent Rollins

Oregon is likely the most talented team on Georgia's schedule. While Georgia on the whole will be able to do whatever it wants offensively this season, the familiarity and legit talent in certain areas on the other side will make this game much like Kentucky a season ago. It will be physical, but the Bulldogs will control the tempo and their own talent and depth pulls away in the second half. A late score gives Oregon the cover. Georgia 33, Oregon 18

Dayne Young

Oregon has some dudes. Georgia has all dudes. Georgia 31, Oregon 13

Paul Maharry

This will be a great litmus test for the young defensive line for Georgia. The Oregon offensive line is littered with upperclassmen and could be the biggest threat the defensive line faces all season. I think the offense is fine and Kenny McIntosh will make a believer out of the national media this weekend. Dawgs will cover and hand Dan Lanning his first loss as a head coach. Georgia 37, Oregon 17

Trent Smallwood

There is absolutely no doubt in my mind that Dan Lanning will get the Oregon program back to National Championship contenders. That process will start on Saturday but unfortunately he is going up against a team in his opener that has a lot more dudes on the sideline. Georgia comes out blazing in the passing game and the Dawgs cover the spread in the opener. Georgia 45, Oregon 20

Ben Bachmann

Talent, talent, and talent. A big reason why I like Georgia here over Oregon. Oregon's strength is the offensive line. I expect Jalen Carter and the defensive line to win the matchup. Oregon's linebackers are the strength of the Ducks defense and Georgia's tight ends can neutralize them. All in all, Georgia runs away with this game. Georgia 38, Oregon 17

Patrick Garbin

Oregon’s offensive line is too physical and linebacking corps is too talented for the Ducks not to stay in this game for at least a quarter or two. However, after what could very well be a close contest, Georgia should eventually wear down the opposition and win by a few scores. Notably, under Smart, the Bulldogs have consistently shown up for season openers, even for what were considered lopsided matchups, needing only one more point vs. Austin Peay in 2018 and at Arkansas in 2020 to be a perfect 6-0 against the spread in season-opening games. Because of a strong second-half showing, Georgia should handle Oregon while even covering the -17.5-point spread by a bit. Georgia 37, Oregon 17

Rob Suggs

I don't know, guys. I just don't like opening games for picking. Offenses in particular have a bit of rust to kick off, unless your opponent is playing Barbizon School of Modeling. I'm also not sure we know exactly who Oregon is. Are they the team that got bonked twice by Utah or the one that won at Ohio State? I expect a somewhat sloppy game, a bit closer than the spread, but the Dawgs aren't losing to Bo Nix and a facsimile of a defensive backfield. Georgia 27, Oregon 17

Guest Picker from the DawgVent: @Southern_Brand

Oregon has a good offensive line and their linebacker room is solid with Sewell; however, they'll be about as competitive as a sucker in an ant hill. Bo Nix will have some better options to throw to and that's why I'm predicting 17 instead of 10 for the Ducks, but it won't be enough for Dan Lanning to topple the defending national champions. Stequavious Bennett is coming off his first offseason as the clear No. 1 quarterback. He has beasts at tight end and wide receiver; therefore, he'll have more passing yards than Tom Cruise can cover in an F16 in a minute. Georgia also has a solid offensive line that will open up holes about the size of the crater in Roswell, New Mexico, and give Bennett plenty of time to throw. On defense, other than a few hiccups in the secondary because of inexperience, Georgia will eat like Goliath in Golden Corral. In the end, Nike can step to the side because the folks of Eugene, Oregon will have a new daddy... Kirby Smart. Georgia 48, Oregon 17

Guest Picker No.2: @studawg170 II

[Since the guest picker idea was his, we are including @studawg170 II this week.] For the last 236 days, the Dawgs have been on top of the college football world. But on Saturday, September 3 at 3:30 pm that means precisely nothing. We have enjoyed our confetti (Thanks Radi), our bourbon, our new swag and the bragging rights for sure. But now comes the other side of the mountain. It's time to defend a title. The Dawgs will roll in Atlanta looking to do a little duck hunting. With an offense loaded up with high brass bismuth, tungsten, steel shot, and a solid if young defense, these Dawgs are well-armed. Being it's the early season, the ducks may circle around for a bit, but in time the feathers will fly. Once the shooting really gets started those ducks will fold and splash down nicely. Georgia 41, Oregon 17

Radi Nabulsi