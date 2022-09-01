"I don’t have to be something I’m not," McConkey said. "I don’t have to do more than I think I can do. Just go out there, make the plays, and just be there for my teammates. That’s really how I approach it every day."

So how is McConkey preparing to follow up his breakout campaign? He's focused on doing the same things that made him a star in the first place.

As a redshirt freshman, McConkey hauled in 31 passes for 447 yards and five touchdowns. After starting the season in obscurity, he finished second in receptions, tied for second in touchdowns, and third in yards.

McConkey's 2021 breakout came after he redshirted in 2020. He worked on the scout team and refined his skills so he could answer the call when the time came.

Now the roles are reversed. McConkey is trying to act as a mentor for players such as Jackson Meeks who could be tasked with bigger roles this season.

"Just buy in. When your time comes, just make the most of it," McConkey said. "You never know when that’s going to be. Could be week one, could be week five, could be the last game of the season. Really just stay locked in and buy in to your role. When your time comes, just make the best of it. That’s all you can do."

The comfort for McConkey came in practice. He spent his first two years in Athens practicing against one of the best defenses in the country, sharpening his skills every day. Even more than the physical tools, McConkey said those practices gave him the confidence to perform on Saturdays.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart isn't shy about demanding more from his players.

"He’s going to hold everyone to the same standard," McConkey said. "He has to expect more out of someone that starts or more out of someone that’s on the scout team. We win together, we lose together. That’s literally what he tells us. He has high expectations for every single one of us, whether you’re playing or whether you’re not."

Now McConkey is just one part of a deep and talented Georgia receiver group. He, AD Mitchell, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint, Meeks, Dominick Blaylock, Kearis Jackson, and others will complement the tight end room as Georgia looks to continue its offensive success.

McConkey is focused on staying within himself as he hopes to fill his role in the offense.

"I think we have a lot of guys that can make explosive plays," McConkey said. "We’re big, we’re small, we’re fast. It’s a wide variety. I think all of us have our skill sets that we can bring to the table. That’s kind of our biggest strength. We all have a little bit of everything, and we all know how to use what we’re good at."