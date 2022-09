Before September 1 of a prospect's junior year of high school, Division I college football coaches are not allowed to reach out directly to those juniors. As of today, all of that changes for the Class of 2024.

Up until now, the prospect had to reach out to the coach. This is the point in recruitment that many prospects across the country use as a barometer of a program's interest. Some cannot wait for their phones to start blowing up at 12:00 midnight on September 1. Some are not prepared or at all excited about the barrage of phone calls, texts, DMs on social media, and Zoom calls that they will be inundated with.