The Daily Recap: 'They can probably win a national championship'

Drinkwitz talks up UGA’s tight ends

During the first day of SEC Media Days, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked for his thoughts on Georgia’s excellent trio of tight ends. Drinkwitz had nothing but positive things to say about Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, as well as the players around them.

And in the process, he noted Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the ideal person to call plays for this group.

“They can probably win a national championship. I mean, I don't know. I don't know what those guys are. I've seen them on tape,” he said. “They're really good. They got a great quarterback who can distribute the ball. They have a long offensive line. They run the ball. Coach Monken does an excellent job getting them into the right schemes, the right plays. Probably the perfect play-caller for that group of guys. Without knowing more than that, I'd say the ceiling is they need to win a national championship.”

Ojulari turns to brother as a mentor

Growing up, LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari said he and his older brother, former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari, would fight a lot. However, all of the fighting, borne out of competition, has led to a close bond they share this day.

Now, BJ said he turns to Azeez, now with the New York Giants, for guidance as he continues his collegiate career.

“He’s been a great mentor to me. With him going through college football, him being in the NFL, I’ve been able to lean on him and ask him anything on and off the field,” BJ Ojulari said. “He’s a great help.”

Sankey addressed realignment

Among the topics SEC commissioner Greg Sankey touched on Monday was conference realignment, following USC and UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten.

"We're attentive, we're engaged in conversation," Sankey said. "The great news for the Southeastern Conference is that people call and say, 'Hey, you're doing something really special.' They kind of hint around the edges. We know who we are. We're confident in our success. We're really looking forward to the expansion and being at 16 teams. Don't feel pressured to just operate at a number. But we'll watch what happens around us and be thoughtful but be nimble."

