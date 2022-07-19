The Daily Recap: 'They can probably win a national championship'
Drinkwitz talks up UGA’s tight ends
During the first day of SEC Media Days, Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz was asked for his thoughts on Georgia’s excellent trio of tight ends. Drinkwitz had nothing but positive things to say about Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Arik Gilbert, as well as the players around them.
And in the process, he noted Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken is the ideal person to call plays for this group.
“They can probably win a national championship. I mean, I don't know. I don't know what those guys are. I've seen them on tape,” he said. “They're really good. They got a great quarterback who can distribute the ball. They have a long offensive line. They run the ball. Coach Monken does an excellent job getting them into the right schemes, the right plays. Probably the perfect play-caller for that group of guys. Without knowing more than that, I'd say the ceiling is they need to win a national championship.”
Ojulari turns to brother as a mentor
Growing up, LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari said he and his older brother, former Georgia linebacker Azeez Ojulari, would fight a lot. However, all of the fighting, borne out of competition, has led to a close bond they share this day.
Now, BJ said he turns to Azeez, now with the New York Giants, for guidance as he continues his collegiate career.
“He’s been a great mentor to me. With him going through college football, him being in the NFL, I’ve been able to lean on him and ask him anything on and off the field,” BJ Ojulari said. “He’s a great help.”
Sankey addressed realignment
Among the topics SEC commissioner Greg Sankey touched on Monday was conference realignment, following USC and UCLA’s decision to join the Big Ten.
"We're attentive, we're engaged in conversation," Sankey said. "The great news for the Southeastern Conference is that people call and say, 'Hey, you're doing something really special.' They kind of hint around the edges. We know who we are. We're confident in our success. We're really looking forward to the expansion and being at 16 teams. Don't feel pressured to just operate at a number. But we'll watch what happens around us and be thoughtful but be nimble."
Cannon selected in third round
The Chicago White Sox selected pitcher Jonathan Cannon in the third round of the MLB draft. Cannon finished the 2022 season with a 9-4 record and a 4.02 ERA.
“He was one of the best guys in the country the first half of the season, then he had the flareup in his forearm. They can look at anything they want to, to be honest with you. But if you look at his analytical numbers, they’re all really, really good,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “That’s the thing that gets pro guys excited, because they know what kind of stuff he has. Then you take the character, the physical attributes, you put all those things together, that’s a really, really good safe pick for a team.”
Truist partners with the Classic City Collective
North Carolina snagged a commitment from an in-state four-star defensive end.
The Big 12 and Pac-12 ended their potential partnership talks.
Juan Soto defeated Julio Rodriguez for the home run derby title.
