SEC Media Days News and Notes: Day 1

ATLANTA – Say what you want about Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, but shy is not a word you will use.

Kiffin, along with LSU’s Brian Kelly and Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz, were the first three coaches to take part in Day 1 of SEC Media Days.

Kiffin did not disappoint.

The Rebels head coach was candid on a number of subjects, including his thoughts on name, image, and likeness.

During his session, Kiffin was asked what he thought works best and what doesn’t.

“You have really good boosters. That's how you do well at it. I'll say what other people say, as you know. It's like a payroll in baseball. What teams win over a long period of time? Teams that have high payrolls and can pay players a lot. We're in a situation not any different than that,” Kiffin said. “I'm sure other people said it. I said day one, you legalize cheating, so get ready for the people that have the most money to get players. Now you have it. It is what it is.”

That wasn’t all Kiffin had to say:

…Prior to taking the stage, Kiffin made his way through the atrium where an LSU fan asked him to sign a bottle of mustard.

He also made light of his first-pitch ceremony prior to Ole Miss’ baseball series against Tennessee, a three-game set swept by the Vols. Of course, Ole Miss went on to win the College World Series.

“I did sign a mustard bottle,” Kiffin said. “That was the first guy to come up, which I think he had an Alabama shirt on, so I was a little confused there.”

Kiffin joked he’s been asked to sign a lot of odd items during the off-season.

“I have signed a lot of mustard bottles and golf balls, which normally I haven't. It's been a unique off-season,” Kiffin said. “On the golf ball, which goes back to the first pitch I threw out for the Tennessee game, we got swept by Tennessee, didn't play well. Everybody thought it was my fault. I had a plan. I wanted our guys to stay humble, not play very well, then we'd go win the national championship in baseball. I'd like to say that was a plan. All the Tennessee fans that were all excited about sweeping us, there was a plan.”

…Kiffin’s first question during his Q&A referred to his time at Alabama and trick plays. He didn’t miss a beat with his response. “Well, Kirby Smart used to say sometimes you come up here and just talking about Alabama. So, our first question somehow is about Nick Saban, so... That's pretty usual.”

… Another question to Kiffin regarding he and Jackson State’s Deion Sanders being the top personalities also drew a few chuckles. “Well, we've got another personality in Mike Leach,” Kiffin said. “I would say there's three personalities in the state that are very unique and extremely different from each other (laughter).”

As for Sanders and possibly playing Jackson State one day: “It's nice to see Deion Sanders' success, how well he's done down there, how well he's done in recruiting,” Kiffin said. “I don't know future plans on that, but that would be exciting.”