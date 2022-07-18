It's all love for Ojulari brothers

ATLANTA – LSU linebacker BJ Ojulari joked there used to be some donnybrooks between himself and brother Azeez, in the backyard of their childhood home in Marietta.

“Growing up, all we did was fight. I’m not going to lie—every day,” BJ Ojulari joked Monday at SEC Media Days. “But I’m not going to lie, I think that made us closer now, but in the backyard competing, somehow, some way it would always end up in a fight.”

His parents were definitely kept busy.

“Yeah, there was a lot of breaking us up, stuff like that,” he said. “But it was just the competitive nature in both of us.”

Those childhood tussles certainly did not affect their relationship.

According to BJ, he and his older brother, who starred at Georgia before moving onto the NFL and the New York Giants, could not be closer.

He’s also his biggest supporter.

“He’s been a great mentor to me. With him going through college football, him being in the NFL, I’ve been able to lean on him and ask him anything on and off the field,” BJ Ojulari said. “He’s a great help.”

It’s not a passing interest, either.

According to the LSU junior, his older brother watches every LSU game and afterwards will offer his own personal critique.

“He critiques all my games, my pass rush, anything I’m doing on the field. Just having him there, giving his honest opinion in what he tells me, it’s been great,” Ojulari said. “If I lose a pass-rush rep or something. he’ll tell me little stuff, little things that I can do for my next game. Or sometimes its stuff to help my mentality going into big games.”

However, Azeez is keeping the pressure on.

Last year, the former Bulldog set the rookie sack record for the Giants with eight, something BJ Ojulari joked his brother is not shy about mentioning.

“He set the rookie sack record, so he’s making it harder for me just to chase him,” BJ Ojulari said. “As brothers, that’s what I’ve been doing my whole life. He’s going to do great things.”

BJ Ojulari joked he has gotten the best of Azeez before.

“Most definitely. Even if we’re playing Madden or something, as the younger brother, you want to rub it in just for that little second,” he said. “But a couple of days later, he’s going to come back and pound on me. It’s all good.”

However, playing together at Georgia just wasn’t to be. But it wasn’t for a lack of effort on the part of the Azeez.

“He wanted me at UGA as well. Being a Georgia boy, being at UGA is a big deal. But he told me he respects my decision, he knew I wanted to build my own legacy, and he supported my decision,” BJ Ojulari said. “Georgia was a big factor. I love my state so much. Playing for Georgia would have been everything to me, playing at Sanford Stadium. But playing at LSU, there’s nothing like it.”

When Ed Orgeron was fired as the Tigers’ head coach, some Internet rumors suggested the younger Ojulari might consider a transfer to Georgia.

Those rumors were apparently never true.

“Nah, it was never anything to that. I always believed in LSU, the staff, what we can do there as well,” he said. “I’ve always had my belief in LSU and always planned on sticking with LSU to the end.”

It’s a decision he’s never regretted.

“I’m a man who wants to do his own thing. I love my brother, but at the same time, I want people to remember my name for what I did, not just under his shadow,” BJ Ojulari said. “It wasn’t too hard. My family support me. The distance, going to LSU, was a factor at first, but we came to the realization that I’m not at home as much as you think.”