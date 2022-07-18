Cannon to White Sox in 3rd round

The second half to Jonathan Cannon’s season may not have gone quite like he had hoped, but that didn’t mean the Chicago White Sox didn’t like what they saw.

Chicago made Cannon the first Georgia player taken in this year’s MLB Draft, by selecting him Monday in the third round with the 101st overall pick.

A 6-foot-5 right-hander, Cannon was arguably one of the best pitchers in the SEC for the first half of the year.

Cannon was 6-0 with a 1.71 ERA through April 1 before feeling a twinge in his forearm that cost him almost a month. Once returning, Cannon threw five innings of perfect ball, but after that, struggled to find the same consistency.

Ultimately, Cannon finished the season 9-4 with a 4.02 ERA.

“He was one of the best guys in the country the first half of the season, then he had the flareup in his forearm. They can look at anything they want to, to be honest with you. But if you look at his analytical numbers, they’re all really, really good,” head coach Scott Stricklin said. “That’s the thing that gets pro guys excited, because they know what kind of stuff he has. Then you take the character, the physical attributes, you put all those things together, that’s a really, really good safe pick for a team.”

The White Sox obviously agreed.

