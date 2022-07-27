The Daily Recap: The three-star who wants to prove he can play at UGA

Here is the July 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Prichard wants to prove he can play

After Georgia missed out on quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), Will Prichard (Santaluces/Lantana, Fla.) contacted offensive coordinator Todd Monken to see where things stood with his recruitment.

That conversation helped lead Monken to offer a preferred walk-on spot to Prichard, who won MVP honors at the Miami Rivals camp in March.

Prichard holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida, UCLA and Utah. Even so, Prichard said he could see himself attending Georgia as a preferred walk-on and proving he belongs.

Bennett’s ‘pinch-me’ moment

After leading Georgia to a national title, quarterback Stetson Bennett was granted the opportunity to attend the Manning Passing Academy. Getting the chance to meet the Manning family was a surreal experience for Bennett.

“That was a pinch-me moment for sure. Are you kidding? Those are global icons. Seriously, maybe a little less Internet fed, but that’s like talking to Justin Bieber,” Bennett said. “That’s really a big deal. I mean, seriously. Growing up, you’re fans of regional celebrities, just because you can relate more to them. It was just so cool just talking to them, and then asking questions. They’re just great people; the whole family.

“I’m a big fan of Mr. Archie, Peyton, and Eli. Arch is a good buddy of mine. I had a great time.”

UGASports Live

SEC Media Days have wrapped and fall camp is next on the docket for the Bulldogs. What position battles are most critical? Where is there opportunity for young guys to find playing time? Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed as football season arrives in just over a month.