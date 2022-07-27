The Daily Recap: The three-star who wants to prove he can play at UGA
Prichard wants to prove he can play
After Georgia missed out on quarterback Arch Manning (Isidore Newman/New Orleans), Will Prichard (Santaluces/Lantana, Fla.) contacted offensive coordinator Todd Monken to see where things stood with his recruitment.
That conversation helped lead Monken to offer a preferred walk-on spot to Prichard, who won MVP honors at the Miami Rivals camp in March.
Prichard holds scholarship offers from Auburn, Florida, UCLA and Utah. Even so, Prichard said he could see himself attending Georgia as a preferred walk-on and proving he belongs.
Bennett’s ‘pinch-me’ moment
After leading Georgia to a national title, quarterback Stetson Bennett was granted the opportunity to attend the Manning Passing Academy. Getting the chance to meet the Manning family was a surreal experience for Bennett.
“That was a pinch-me moment for sure. Are you kidding? Those are global icons. Seriously, maybe a little less Internet fed, but that’s like talking to Justin Bieber,” Bennett said. “That’s really a big deal. I mean, seriously. Growing up, you’re fans of regional celebrities, just because you can relate more to them. It was just so cool just talking to them, and then asking questions. They’re just great people; the whole family.
“I’m a big fan of Mr. Archie, Peyton, and Eli. Arch is a good buddy of mine. I had a great time.”
UGASports Live
SEC Media Days have wrapped and fall camp is next on the docket for the Bulldogs. What position battles are most critical? Where is there opportunity for young guys to find playing time? Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed as football season arrives in just over a month.
Smith talks NIL
Linebacker Nolan Smith hopes that incoming players take more into consideration when it comes to picking a school than the amount of money they can get from NIL.
“If you really love football and want to make it to that next level, don’t settle for this little bit of change,” Smith said. “You need to go to a program that’s going to help you get to that next level. Go to a program that’s going to help you get multi-millions, actual money, not just NIL every month. NIL is not going to take care of you for the rest of your life. You pushing every day for four years, getting you to where you can be a first-round pick, that will.”
Three Dawgs on the Outland Trophy Watch List
Three Dawgs on the Nagurski Trophy Watch List
Impressive rating
Outside the Vent
Caleb Downs previewed his Wednesday commitment.
Recruiting is heating up in the state of Mississippi.
Seahawks RB Chris Carson retired due to a neck injury.
