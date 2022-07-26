Stetson Bennett's "pinch-me" moment

For Stetson Bennett, the chance to travel to Louisiana for last month’s annual Manning Passing Academy was an opportunity he simply could not pass up.

Not only was it a chance to work with Peyton, Eli, and Archie Manning, something that highly appealed to the Bulldog senior, but getting to work alongside many of the best quarterbacks in college football was also a huge draw.

Forty-five quarterbacks attending this year’s camp, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Herndon Hooker, and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.

“We worked a lot with kids there, which was a lot of fun. We played 7 on 7, but really, just anything that came out of those guys (the Mannings) mouths, any of the college guys mouths, that was the really cool part,” Bennett said. “You don’t really know them, especially me, because I didn’t go to any of the Army games, anything like that. So, just getting to know them, getting to know everyone’s personalities, was pretty cool.”