Stetson Bennett's "pinch-me" moment
For Stetson Bennett, the chance to travel to Louisiana for last month’s annual Manning Passing Academy was an opportunity he simply could not pass up.
Not only was it a chance to work with Peyton, Eli, and Archie Manning, something that highly appealed to the Bulldog senior, but getting to work alongside many of the best quarterbacks in college football was also a huge draw.
Forty-five quarterbacks attending this year’s camp, including reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, Tennessee’s Herndon Hooker, and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler.
“We worked a lot with kids there, which was a lot of fun. We played 7 on 7, but really, just anything that came out of those guys (the Mannings) mouths, any of the college guys mouths, that was the really cool part,” Bennett said. “You don’t really know them, especially me, because I didn’t go to any of the Army games, anything like that. So, just getting to know them, getting to know everyone’s personalities, was pretty cool.”
There was also some learning involved, too.
“You get to throw the ball with them; that’s really how you judge yourself. But yeah, it’s just a ton of mental things, really,” Bennett said. “There was some footwork stuff, but mainly it was just how to be a better quarterback.”
For the kid in Bennett, just being able to attend the camp at Nicholls State University and rub elbows with the Mannings was a big deal.
Like many young kids in the South, Bennett always looked up to the Peyton and Eli Manning and followed their careers closely in the NFL.
Having the opportunity to work with them ranked as a bucket list wish fulfilled.
“That was a pinch-me moment for sure. Are you kidding? Those are global icons. Seriously, maybe a little less Internet fed, but that’s like talking to Justin Bieber,” Bennett said. “That’s really a big deal. I mean, seriously. Growing up, you’re fans of regional celebrities, just because you can relate more to them. It was just so cool just talking to them, and then asking questions. They’re just great people; the whole family.
“I’m a big fan of Mr. Archie, Peyton, and Eli. Arch (Manning) is a good buddy of mine. I had a great time.”