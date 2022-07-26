Georgia extends PWO opportunity to 2023 QB Will Prichard
A little initiative can go a long way.
Will Prichard knew Georgia had missed on Arch Manning and had yet to take a quarterback in the 2023 class. With that knowledge in mind, he reached out to Bulldog offensive coordinator Todd Monken about preferred walk-on opportunities in Athens.
That conversation led to Monken offering Prichard a PWO spot at Georgia.
"In my opinion, I just needed the opportunity to play big-time ball," Prichard said. "I know I can do it. So now it's time to work even harder."
