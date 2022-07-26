Nolan Smith on responsibility; NIL
During last week’s SEC Media Days, the following question was posed by UGASports to Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith – what does the word “responsibility” mean to you?
The senior paused.
During his three years, Smith has earned the reputation as one of the top leaders on the team. His words carry weight, and the Savannah native seemed to be sending a message with his response.
“It means everything. If you’re responsible, then we don’t have to worry about or if you going to pass this class so you can play in the national championship,” Smith said. “Responsibility means a lot. That’s the main aspect that Coach [Kirby] Smart teaches when you come into his program.”
In other words, if you want to be a champion, perhaps it’s time to grow up.
“A lot of people don’t teach that (responsibility) anymore,” Smith said. “A lot of guys want to do Tik-Tok and do whatever they want; they don’t want to go to class. I can’t wait for them to see that it’s actually a grind, that you actually have to pass 6-9 hours in order to be eligible to play.”
On the subject of name, image and likeness, Smith doesn’t shy away from having an opinion there, either.
While he’s all for making an extra buck, Smith said he hopes recruits look at the big picture when it comes to choosing the college of his choice.
“I just hope kids don’t take the picture away of what it means to come to college, getting a degree, and giving a piece of paper to your mom that’s going to make her proud,” he said. “The biggest thing I’ll tell any kid is don’t take away from your real goals.”
According to Smith, the money you make now is helpful, but don’t let it be the reason you choose a particular school.
If the plan is to play in the NFL, he said players need to look deeper into the situation than perhaps they are.
“If you really love football and want to make it to that next level, don’t settle for this little bit of change,” Smith said. “You need to go to a program that’s going to help you get to that next level. Go to a program that’s going to help you get multi-millions, actual money, not just NIL every month. NIL is not going to take care of you for the rest of your life. You pushing every day for four years, getting you to where you can be a first-round pick, that will.”