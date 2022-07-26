Nolan Smith on responsibility; NIL

During last week’s SEC Media Days, the following question was posed by UGASports to Georgia linebacker Nolan Smith – what does the word “responsibility” mean to you?

The senior paused.

During his three years, Smith has earned the reputation as one of the top leaders on the team. His words carry weight, and the Savannah native seemed to be sending a message with his response.

“It means everything. If you’re responsible, then we don’t have to worry about or if you going to pass this class so you can play in the national championship,” Smith said. “Responsibility means a lot. That’s the main aspect that Coach [Kirby] Smart teaches when you come into his program.”

In other words, if you want to be a champion, perhaps it’s time to grow up.

“A lot of people don’t teach that (responsibility) anymore,” Smith said. “A lot of guys want to do Tik-Tok and do whatever they want; they don’t want to go to class. I can’t wait for them to see that it’s actually a grind, that you actually have to pass 6-9 hours in order to be eligible to play.”