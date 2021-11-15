The Daily Recap: The secondary adjustment that changed everything

Here is the Nov. 15 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Key change

Georgia surrendered a touchdown on Tennessee’s opening drive and gave up 10 points in the first quarter. That’s when Georgia head coach Kirby Smart decided to make a change in the secondary.

The decision was to move safety Christopher Smith to the star position, replacing starter Latavious Brini. Backup safety Dan Jackson then took over in Smith’s spot.

That decision turned out to work as the Volunteers were unable to hit the big plays they were finding in the early going.

“Chris is a very versatile player. Dan’s been playing well. We felt like, during the week, we worked that hard to try to get some depth,” Smart said. “(Javon) Bullard’s been a little banged up. We had to move (William) Poole to star and repped Chris there throughout the week thinking it could help us, because Chris has some good man to man ability. We had to play a different style of defense this week, and I thought the changes we made really helped us.”

In the end, Tennessee quarterbacks combined to complete 30 of 48 passes for 332 yards and two touchdowns. Much of that went to receiver Cedric Tillman, who caught 10 passes for 200 yards.

The Volunteers played a much different style of offense with some talented players than what the Bulldogs had previously been used to. However, after the early scare, the UGA secondary adjusted accordingly to hold Tennessee to only one additional touchdown throughout the rest of the game.

“Those two corners (Derion Kendrick and Kelee Ringo) went out and played. We left them on an island all game. They hit some plays, they got behind Kelee, they made some plays on (Kendrick). They've got some good wideouts. We thought that going into the game, we were going to have to play well on the perimeter,” Smart said. “They're tough to defend. Tennessee is going to be a good team because of the way they play. They make you play one-on-one outside. It becomes feast or famine. If they can't win one-on-one, they're going to have a long day. But when you can, they're extremely explosive. I thought those two corners did a great job. The other four guys that played, Brini, Lewis (Cine), Chris, and Dan all did a nice job rotating through there.”

Not settling for only a playoff berth

If Georgia defeats Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, it is all but a lock to earn a spot in the College Football Playoff. That stated, Anthony Dasher explained why Georgia would not be satisfied by just making the field.

The Bulldogs would definitely want to win the SEC Championship, especially if Alabama is the opponent they draw.

“Assuming Kirby Smart’s team closes out with wins over Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech, the Bulldogs are headed to the College Football Playoff. Yes, regardless of what happens in the SEC Championship, most likely against Alabama,” Dasher wrote. “That’s not to suggest the Bulldogs would lose to the Crimson Tide. Quite the contrary. You won’t hear Smart or the players say this publicly, but the opportunity to play and beat Alabama, and finally get a victory over Saban, is a big deal. As it should be.

“The playoffs and a potential shot at a national championship will come. Winning the SEC championship is a colossal deal to this program, and that’s likely going to mean beating Alabama in front of thousands of Red and Black clad fans in Mercedes Benz Stadium.”

Cook crushes Vols

Running back James Cook had one of his better games in a Georgia uniform, totaling 10 carries for 104 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, while adding three receptions for 43 yards and a score.

Smart said Cook’s performance was one every player was happy to see.

​​"James, man, you talk about a guy who wills himself to win. I mean this guy wants to win bad. He doesn't care what it takes. He'll do anything you ask. He went out and played on a punt team he hasn't played on in a couple of weeks,” Smart said. “We didn't have enough out there, and he went out there and did that ... But the guy makes plays, and he's getting better as the season progresses. I'm really proud of what James has done for James, but I'm even more proud of what James has done for this team. Because when James speaks, he carries a lot of weight with the players. They respect James."

Bennett goes the distance

Smart explained why quarterback Stetson Bennett played the entire game against Tennessee, with backup JT Daniels failing to log even one snap.

“We’re trying to make a decision that gives us the best chance to win—continuity, receivers. Again, we make that decision each week on what gives us the best chance to win. There’s a lot of runs that are packaged with reads off it,” Smart said. “When you read, you have to have the ability to pull. I know you guys are smart enough to watch that tonight. There were times when he had to pull the ball and run, and he made them pay for it when they chased the running back. That’s a big part. His legs have played a big part in his success.”

