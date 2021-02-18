UGASports - The Daily Recap: The defensive lineman atop UGA's wish list

Here is the Feb. 18 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Recruits to watch on the defensive line

Jake Reuse broke down the key recruits to watch on the defensive line for the class of 2022. Reuse noted Georgia’s top prospect on the defensive line is an in-state product who has a fleet of schools around the country vying for his commitment.

“There may be no player higher on Georgia’s defensive front wish list right now than Mykel Williams (Hardaway/Columbus),” Reuse wrote. “He has a stellar combination of size and speed and has schools from coast to coast vying for his signature. For UGA, the in-state factor looms large, and the Bulldogs have taken a full staff approach to make sure Williams ends up sticking in the Peach State.

“Three figures are key here, however. First, Kirby Smart has made Williams one of his personal projects for the 2022 cycle, driving home just how strongly the Bulldogs feel about the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher. The head coach is being flanked by Tray Scott, who has connected strongly with Williams early. The other and perhaps more unexpected third man in the recruitment is running backs coach Dell McGee, a much loved son of the Columbus area whose ties still run deep.

“Given that Williams is on the cusp of five-star territory and may well find himself among that elite echelon before all is said and done, the pressure is all the more pronounced and intense.

“So, we like the Bulldogs’ chances with just over a month to go until Williams decides. Home state ties, a strong, consistent approach, and the opportunity to play with a group of guys he’s well familiar with already (Williams trains with current commit Tyre West) are all working in UGA's favor. We’ll be sure to let you know if it changes moving forward, but this has the feel of a Georgia-leaning recruitment for the time being.”

Attendance for G-Day

Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks said the program’s G-Day Game will be limited in size due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking to make an announcement here this week, maybe even tomorrow, about that,” Brooks said during a Zoom session with reporters following Tuesday quarterly meeting of the UGA Athletic Association. “We’ve been working on logistics. But I can tell you the capacity will be similar to what it was in the fall,” he said. “We intentionally kept those chair backs up. We kept those there knowing we could use them for now and potential commencement ceremonies.”

During the football season, attendance was limited to 20 percent of Sanford Stadium’s capacity.

As for the 2021 season, Brooks said Georgia will prepare for the best—being able to pack a full stadium—and adjust accordingly if the program is unable to do so.

“We’ve got to be ready for all scenarios, and we’ve got to learn we can pivot quickly. The first step is, we’re going to plan on having full stadiums,” Brooks said. “We’re going to be ready, but we can’t commit to a budget yet, until we know where we sit next fall.”

Recruiting rumor mill

Georgia is in the running for several recruits, according to Rivals’ Mike Farrell and Adam Gorney. Players considering Georgia include receiver Kevin Coleman (St. Mary’s/St. Louis), Derrick LeBlanc (Osceola/Kissimmee, Fla.), Miles McVay (East St. Louis/East St. Louis, Ill.), Marcus Peterson (Columbia/Lake City, Fla.), Jake Pope (Buford/Buford) and Holden Staes (Westminster/Atlanta).

Georgia’s 2021 linebacker class

Farrell ranked Georgia the fourth best when it came to linebackers in the class of 2021.

“Xavian Sorey was a huge pickup. Smael Mondon and the rest can all run to the ball,” Farrell wrote. “This group is four deep and all should contribute in the first couple of years.”

Hoops: High fives

Dave McMahon compiled the important stats from Georgia’s recent win over Missouri. McMahon noted that the Bulldogs made five of six 3-point shots in the second half against the Tigers, which helped spark the Bulldogs to their comeback victory.

Baseball: Weekend rotation set

Against Evansville this weekend, junior C.J. Smith will pitch Friday, with freshmen Luke Wagner and Jaden Wood getting the nod for Saturday’s doubleheader. Redshirt freshman Charlie Goldstein will start in Sunday’s finale.

Georgia head coach Scott Stricklin has liked what he’s seen from Goldstein leading up to the opening series of the season.

“Every time he’s gone out, he’s just been really consistent, and is just a strike thrower,” Stricklin said. “He’s been 88-90 with a good breaking ball and a good changeup. He is kind of a flatliner, just does not show a lot of emotion. (Goldstein) has just been really steady.”

