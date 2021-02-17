UGASports - Georgia Recruiting in 2022: Defensive linemen to watch

REVIEW THE 2022 PREVIEW SERIES: 2022 QBs/ 2022 RBs/ 2022 WRs/ 2022 OL With the offense now in our rear-view mirror, it's time to flip the field in our preview series. Let's move into what looks to be one of the more talented defensive line classes in some time. That's especially true in-state for the Bulldogs, where the targets are abundant and highly ranked. Georgia is off to a strong start in the 2022 cycle when it comes to the defensive line, already holding pledges from a pair of five-star defensive tackles. Who could be next?

Tyre West helped the Bulldogs start strong on the defensive line (Rivals.com)

COMMITS

TARGETS

There may be no player higher on Georgia’s defensive front wish list right now than Mykel Williams. He has a stellar combination of size and speed and has schools from coast to coast vying for his signature. For UGA, the in-state factor looms large, and the Bulldogs have taken a full staff approach to make sure Williams ends up sticking in the Peach State. Three figures are key here, however. First, Kirby Smart has made Williams one of his personal projects for the 2022 cycle, driving home just how strongly the Bulldogs feel about the 6-foot-5, 260-pound pass rusher. The head coach is being flanked by Tray Scott, who has connected strongly with Williams early. The other and perhaps more unexpected third man in the recruitment is running backs coach Dell McGee, a much loved son of the Columbus area whose ties still run deep. Given that Williams is on the cusp of five-star territory and may well find himself among that elite echelon before all is said and done, the pressure is all the more pronounced and intense. So, we like the Bulldogs’ chances with just over a month to go until Williams decides. Home state ties, a strong, consistent approach, and the opportunity to play with a group of guys he’s well familiar with already (Williams trains with current commit Tyre West) are all working in UGA's favor. We’ll be sure to let you know if it changes moving forward, but this has the feel of a Georgia-leaning recruitment for the time being.

Another training partner of Williams, Christen Miller has made no real secret of his affection toward the Bulldogs throughout his recruitment. He’s openly called Georgia the “dream school” on multiple occasions and has noted his closeness with the staff throughout the recruiting process. At 6-foot-6, 280-pounds, Miller would seem a natural fit to man the middle of the line moving forward, and the Bulldogs have been quite consistent for the nation’s No. 116 overall player from nearby Ellenwood. The Bulldogs recently made Miller’s top four, and he’s already lined out a plan to commit somewhere on Easter Sunday, April 4. While Athens may seem like the easy choice right now, watch out for the Florida Gators here. Dan Mullen’s crew has been incredibly active in this recruitment, and for Miller, this may come down to who’s shown him the most love when the time to decide arrives. Georgia’s in no way out of the race, however, and a strong, pronounced push over the next month and a half could easily sway things back in the Bulldogs’ direction. For now though, we’d lean toward the Gators. This one may extend past a commitment ceremony, however.

Joshua White recently trimmed his list to six options. When we spoke to him regarding those finalists, he was quick to note the close bond he’s formed with Georgia defensive line coach Tray Scott over the years. Ohio State and Arkansas both seem to be major players for the Rivals250 defensive end, but the Bulldogs clearly value his immense size at 6-foot-5, 260-pounds and have seemingly made White a priority early. Like Miller, this recruitment may well boil down to how valued White feels by the staff in Athens. He was clear that he’s going where the relationship is the strongest. If Georgia keeps the pressure on, this recruitment should be theirs to win.



Shemar Stewart may well play standing up at the next level, but he’s close to 260 pounds right now. He’s likely a hybrid player in college and could easily play the Jack position if nothing changes much. Georgia was an early standout for his services, and the Bulldogs have recently found themselves as part of his top ten cut. Still, the in-state pressure of south Florida seems to be at play in a major way here, with the likes of Miami and the Gators among his major considerations. The rest of the list is dotted with a who’s who of college football’s elite, from Alabama to Clemson, so this could well be anyone’s race if and when things open back up for visits. The Bulldogs will likely garner a visit, and they’ll be hoping some of that early affection resurfaces in a major way, as Stewart is among the nation’s most coveted players in the 2022 cycle. Like Williams, he’s well within striking distance of five-star range as the nation’s No. 35 overall player. This could be an uphill battle, but it’s one the Bulldogs will gladly fight.



While not a name you may have heard much about to this point, Nico Davillier has spoken highly of Georgia behind the scenes. He’s also clearly connected with Tray Scott in a major way, one of the recurring themes of the 2022 cycle thus far. Like Stewart, visits may end up being the key factor for Davillier down the stretch, but he’s noted that he’d like to see Georgia if the opportunity presents itself. The strongest competition for his services may come from close to home, as his home state Razorbacks have been putting on a press for his services and hoping to shut down their borders. Georgia fans are more than familiar with what a compelling recruiter Sam Pittman can be, and if the head Hawg has his way, Davillier will be making the three hour drive to Fayetteville when all is said and done. Nebraska and Oklahoma are also persistent threats for his services at this point, though he seems in no real rush to make a decision at this point.



OTHERS TO KNOW