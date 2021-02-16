UGASports - Dawgs over Missouri: High Fives

Just over a year ago, the Georgia Bulldogs led the Missouri Tigers 42-30 at halftime. The Dawgs lost that game, 72 to 69. On Tuesday night, it was Mizzou's turn as they led 37 to 33 at halftime and led by as many as 13 points in the second half (48-35). The Dawgs rebounded, started to hit their threes, and won the game 80 to 70. Missouri was ranked, which makes this even more special—the last time Georgia defeated a ranked foe was almost a full calendar ago (February 19, 2020 vs. Auburn). Here are some big reasons why the Dawgs won in this edition of High Fives.

1 - Georgia's last three opponents have all been ranked. The Bulldogs' defense did not fare too well in the first two (especially against Alabama). Check out these numbers showing how much the Dawgs improved, based on how well their opponents shot.

Georgia's Opponent Shooting in last 3 Games Field Goal Pct 3-pt FG Pct Pts Allowed 16 Tennessee 51.9 (27/52) 41.7 (10/24) 89 (UGA loss) 11 Alabama 64.3 (36/56) 60.0 (18/30) 115 (UGA loss) 20 Missouri 42.6 (26/61) 23.1 (6/26) 70 (UGA win)

2 - Speaking of shooting, let's look at how Georgia fared in the first half on Tuesday, compared to the game's second twenty minutes.

Georgia - Shooting Comparison vs. Missouri First Half Second Half Field Goals 44.8 (13/29) 54.2 (13/24) 3-pt Field Goals 22.2 (2/9) 83.3 (5/6) Points 33 47

3 - Five Bulldog players scored in double-digits against the Tigers, with Justin Kier leading the way (16 points). The graduate transfer has been struggling as of late, connecting on just 2-of-14 shots from the field over the last two games. Kier switched gears against Mizzou, making 6-of-7 field goals, including a perfect 2-of-2 from beyond the arc. This season, he has been hot in many games, helping lead Georgia to victory, but he's also seen some struggles as the Bulldogs have lost. Check out this comparison.

Justin Kier - Stats Comparison In Bulldog Wins In Bulldog Losses Points per Game 10.7 8.6 Field Goal Pct 46.9 33.3 3-pt Field Goal Pct 40.8 28.6 Rebounds per Game 3.9 3.1 Assists per Game 2.8 2.5 Steals per Game 2.2 1.4

4 - Once again, Sahvir Wheeler did a little bit of everything on the court. The 5-foot-10 sophomore scored 12 points while grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out six assists. In the Tom Crean era, a Bulldog has racked up at least 10 points, five rebounds, and five assists a total of five times. Four of those five times have happened this season, with Wheeler doing it twice. Here are the occasions:

Georgia players with 10 pts, 5 reb, 5 ast in a game under Tom Crean Date Opponent Pts / Reb / Ast Nicolas Claxton December 22, 2018 Georgia Tech 13 / 13 / 6 Justin Kier December 4, 2020 Jacksonville 11 / 6 / 7 Sahvir Wheeler December 12, 2020 Samford 15 / 5 / 6 Toumani Camara February 13, 2021 Alabama 12 / 13 / 5 Sahvir Wheeler February 16, 2021 Missouri 12 / 7 / 6

5 - One of the more exciting players of the moment is Jaxon Etter. The former Etowah standout played in just nine games last season for Georgia and failed to score any points with only one field goal attempt. At the beginning of this season, he struggled to find the court. But in the last five games, Etter has been a major contributor. Check out his minutes, points and field goals as of late.

Jaxon Etter - Last 5 Games Minutes Points Field Goals at Auburn 6 2 1 / 1 vs. Vanderbilt 15 7 3 / 3 at Tennessee 19 5 2 / 2 at Alabama 20 9 3 / 5 vs. Missouri 18 9 2 / 2