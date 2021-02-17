UGASports - Breaking down the best 2021 linebacker classes

Breaking down the best 2021 linebacker classes
The 2021 class is nearly a wrap, with just a few stragglers left to sign. With that, we are breaking down the best classes at each positions, continuing today with the linebackers.
*****
MORE: Top five QB classes | Top five RB classes | Top five WR classes | Top five TE classes | Top five OL classes | Top DT classes | Top DE classes | Five programs that improved the most in the team rankings | Five that regressed
CLASS OF 2021 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
CLASS OF 2022 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | Position | Team | State
COVERAGE: Rivals Transfer Tracker | Rivals Camp Series
*****
1. ALABAMA
This is a very deep group led by Dallas Turner and a few physical freaks like Kendrick Blackshire. Some of these guys could be hybrids or grow into defensive linemen.
*****
2. MARYLAND
The Terps hit a home run here pulling Branden Jennings away from Michigan and keeping Demeioun Robinson in-state and then finished with five-star Terrence Lewis from Florida.
*****
3. CLEMSON
Barrett Carter is a freaky athlete and Jeremiah Trotter is a huge hitter, and both are among the best in the county. They bring different things to the table.
*****
4. GEORGIA
Xavian Sorey was a huge pickup. Smael Mondon and the rest can all run to the ball. This group is four deep and all should contribute in the first couple of years.
*****
5. NORTH CAROLINA
RaRa Dillworth and Power Echols have a chance to be the best outside-inside combo in this class. And Gabe Stephens gets overshadowed a bit, but he is an excellent athlete with speed.