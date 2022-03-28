The Daily Recap: Spring depth now an issue at tight end
Here is the March 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Tight end room thinner
UGASports confirmed that tight end Ryland Goede is dealing with a knee injury and will miss the remainder of spring practice. Goede is expected to be ready to play this fall.
Goede is the latest tight end to experience an injury knocking him out for the spring. Brock Bowers (labrum) and Darnell Washington (lower leg) are also dealing with injuries keeping them from practicing this spring. As it stands right now, both of those tight ends are expected to be ready to play this fall as well.
UGASports Call-In Show
A surprise guest called in to Sunday’s UGASports Call-In Show.
Carolyn Kemp, Carson Beck’s grandmother, videoed in to chat about her grandson’s progress with the team. She spoke about the rumors of Beck transferring and why he chose not to do so.
“Everybody thought he was going to transfer. But there was no way he was going to do that. He said, ‘You know, I’ll go through spring practice and show what I can do. And if it’s not there, then I’ll think about what I want to do.’ Georgia has always been his team. He was with Alabama first, and he decommitted there to go to Georgia. Nick Saban even took a helicopter and went to his high school, begging him not to decommit. They really wanted him. But he’s always wanted Georgia. I don’t think he’ll leave. I think he’ll stay and try for it.”
No QB controversy
Speaking of the quarterbacks, Dayne Young opined that no one should spend time this offseason wondering if someone will unseat Stetson Bennett as the team’s starter.
“If Carson Beck or Brock Vandagriff were to surpass Stetson Bennett on a depth chart this spring, it would require a Joe Burrow 2019-to-2020-like transformation. The odds of that are microscopic, especially considering we’ve never seen Burrow's example transpire before.
“My contacts tell me Beck is vastly improved, but that's in comparison to his performance in 2021 and 2020. It would be a mistake to read that he is remotely close to usurping Bennett.”
Lady Dogs: UGA hires Coach Abe
Over the weekend, Georgia hired Katie Abrahamson-Henderson to be its next women’s basketball head coach. Abrahmson-Henderson, nicknamed Coach Abe, is replacing Joni Taylor, who left to become the new head coach at Texas A&M.
“This is a dream come true. I am thrilled to return to Georgia as the head coach at one of the premier women’s basketball programs in the country,” Abrahamson-Henderson said. “I want to thank president Jere W. Morehead, athletics director Josh Brooks and senior deputy athletics director Darrice Griffin for the trust they have placed in me. I also want to thank Andy Landers and Joni Taylor for the foundation of success they have laid as we continue to build on that great tradition."
From the clinic
Red on red
Outside the Vent
Will Jadyn Davis play college football in the ACC?
UNC ended Saint Peter’s Cinderella run en route to the Final Four.
Malik Willis might be too tempting to pass at No. 2 overall.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!