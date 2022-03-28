The Daily Recap: Spring depth now an issue at tight end

Here is the March 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Tight end room thinner

UGASports confirmed that tight end Ryland Goede is dealing with a knee injury and will miss the remainder of spring practice. Goede is expected to be ready to play this fall.

Goede is the latest tight end to experience an injury knocking him out for the spring. Brock Bowers (labrum) and Darnell Washington (lower leg) are also dealing with injuries keeping them from practicing this spring. As it stands right now, both of those tight ends are expected to be ready to play this fall as well.

UGASports Call-In Show

A surprise guest called in to Sunday’s UGASports Call-In Show.

Carolyn Kemp, Carson Beck’s grandmother, videoed in to chat about her grandson’s progress with the team. She spoke about the rumors of Beck transferring and why he chose not to do so.

“Everybody thought he was going to transfer. But there was no way he was going to do that. He said, ‘You know, I’ll go through spring practice and show what I can do. And if it’s not there, then I’ll think about what I want to do.’ Georgia has always been his team. He was with Alabama first, and he decommitted there to go to Georgia. Nick Saban even took a helicopter and went to his high school, begging him not to decommit. They really wanted him. But he’s always wanted Georgia. I don’t think he’ll leave. I think he’ll stay and try for it.”