Feelings and results have a quirky relationship, especially when it comes to sports fandom.

Last season, when UGASports reported Stetson Bennett was outperforming JT Daniels in practice during the season and was unlikely to relent the role of QB1, the information was met with by some with ire. The previous results of those two players did not match the current reality.

Some folks thought we were creating a situation out of nothing. That does happen in some media outlets, which is why it is so critical for audiences to discern the credible and connected.

That “quarterback situation” finally ended. Stetson Bennett helped Georgia win a national championship. JT Daniels is on his way to his third FBS team, likely Oregon State or West Virginia, based on his visit schedule.

We’ll never know what Georgia’s 2021-22 fate would have been if Daniels had never gotten injured. And there is no point in hazarding a guess.

That brings us to the brand spanking new “quarterback situation.”



