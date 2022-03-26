Georgia hires "Coach Abe" to lead Lady Bulldogs

Georgia has found its new women’s basketball coach and it’s a familiar name to fans of the Lady Bulldogs.

UCF head coach Katie Abrahamson-Henderson played two seasons for former head coach and Hall of Famer Andy Landers before transferring to Iowa to compete for Hall of Famer C. Vivian Stringer.

Abrahamson-Henderson's hire was officially approved Saturday morning in a conference call with the UGA Athletics Board executive committee.

Abrahamson-Henderson arrived at Athens Ben-Epps Airport Friday morning, where she was welcomed by athletic director Josh Brooks, along with other UGA Athletic Association officials.

She replaces Joni Taylor who took over the program at Texas A&M earlier this week.

Abrahamson-Henderson, known as “Coach Abe,” comes to Athens with some impressive coaching credentials.

Since her arrival at UCF, Abrahamson-Henderson led the Knights to the program’s first four consecutive 20-win seasons, including a record-breaking campaign this past year.

UCF went 26-4, winning the American Athletic Conference Tournament Championship with a 53-45 win over South Florida, earning an automatic bid to the NCAAs.

The Knights defeated Florida in the opening round, 69-52, before battling perennial power UConn to the wire before falling, 52-47.

Prior to her stint UCF, Abrahamson-Henderson served as the head coach at Albany from 2010-2016, preceded by stints at Indiana (2008-2010), Washington (2007-2008), head coach at Missouri State (2002-2007), along with assistant positions at Michigan State (2000-2002) and Iowa State (1994-2000).