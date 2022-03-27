UGASports Call-In Show: Quarterback's grandmother phones in

The UGASports Call-In Show received a surprise guest Sunday evening.

Not long after it was revealed that this week’s episode would be about the quarterbacks, Carson Beck’s grandmother Carolyn Kemp called in to discuss her son’s progress as he enters his third season.

Right away Kemp was asked whether Beck thought about transferring after the season, considering Stetson Bennett started for the bulk of the national championship 2021 season.

Kemp said her grandson had no plans to transfer at the conclusion, despite the insinuation from many outside of the program.

“Everybody thought he was going to transfer. But there was no way he was going to do that. He said, ‘You know, I’ll go through spring practice and show what I can do. And if it’s not there, then I’ll think about what I want to do.’ Georgia has always been his team. He was with Alabama first, and he decommitted there to go to Georgia. Nick Saban even took a helicopter and went to his high school, begging him not to decommit. They really wanted him. But he’s always wanted Georgia. I don’t think he’ll leave. I think he’ll stay and try for it.”

