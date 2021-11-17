The Daily Recap: Spreading the love for James Cook's big day
Here is the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
Smart spreads the love around
Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was thrilled to see running back James Cook put in the best performance of his college career. Cook totaled 147 total yards and scored three touchdowns in last Saturday’s 41-17 win over Tennessee.
However, Smart said Georgia’s offensive line did a great job blocking for Cook on a lot of those plays.
“I’d love to give James all the credit for those, but some of those plays were schemed up well and blocked well. Now he’s been more explosive on the back end of this year than I ever remember,” Smart said. “I think he’s a little fresher, he hasn’t taken the same load, and we haven't asked him to play on as many special teams this year. I think it’s helped him add a little juice in terms of running the ball. He’s not starting on punt, he’s not starting on kickoff coverage; we’re kind of exclusively using him to keep him fresh on offense.”
Cook scored rushing touchdowns from 39 and 5 yards away. His receiving touchdown came on a 23-yard go-route.
“He did have a couple of explosive plays. He had a sweep that turned explosive, and he had the double-move. That double-move could have been any of the three or four backs, he just happened to be in,” Smart said. “The first touchdown he made an unbelievable cut, but our quarterback made a check, our center (Sedrick Van Pran) got movement, our other guard got up on a second-level player, and James went untouched. He made a great run to get past the middle field safety, and that run was 40 yards or something. When you look at those touches and averages, there were some plays in there that were explosive and blocked well.”
UGASports Live
Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's win over Tennessee and the upcoming final home game against Charleston Southern. The guys took questions and looked ahead to upcoming weeks for Georgia.
CFP Chair praises Bulldogs
College Football Playoff Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta said that Georgia’s offense has been impressive of late, which has contributed to its dominant season with the nation’s best defense.
“One of the questions the committee had a few weeks ago was whether or not Stetson Bennett was going to continue to be the quarterback, and it looks like he’s secured that spot, at least watching week to week,” Barta said. “The offense is in the Top 15 in scoring; James Cook had a big game this past week. The defense, sort of like what I said about Ohio State having one of the best offenses, Georgia has the best defense in the country. But their offense continues to play efficiently and is getting better with each passing week. It’s just a dominant team on both sides of the ball.”
Leaked audio (NSFW)
A portion of what Smart said during halftime of Georgia’s win over Florida made its way to the internet, with many folks stating on social media that they were ready to suit up for the Georgia coach.
Film don’t lie
Dayne Young and Brent Rollins broke down the offensive game film from last Saturday’s victory over Tennessee. Among the plays they looked at, one was when Bennett took a third-down pass play going nowhere into a first-down scramble.
“Tennessee slanted its defensive line and used a variety of stunts to try and get to Stetson Bennett,” Young wrote. “Here, the edge rusher works in conjunction with the corner blitz. Broderick Jones slows both but stops neither. Bennett turns a ten-yard loss (and a punt) into a 12-yard gain and a first down. Hit mobility netted Georgia 22 yards on one play.
“One little slip up/mental breakdown from the defense and Bennett is able to take advantage,” Rollins wrote. “Notice the corner blitzing and the edge rusher trying to go in the same gap inside of Broderick Jones. Two James Cook carries later, the Bulldogs scored.”
Rumors vs. Facts
Walter Camp Defensive Player of the Week
Mr. All Purpose
Outside the Vent
The Virginia Tech short list now that Justin Fuente is out as head coach.
Is five-star prospect Domani Jackson a lock to Atlabama after backing off from USC?
Bret Bielema will miss the Illinois-Iowa game after testing positive for Covid-19.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending is back again, sponsoring UGASports.com and providing you with home field advantage! For those of you that don’t know us yet, JFQ Lending is a residential mortgage company licensed in 40 states. We’re rocking an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau and over 3,800 top ranked reviews and counting between Google and the BBB. JFQ Lending should be at the top of your draft list for any kind of refinance or a home purchase:
· Exclusive Rivals.com Home Field Advantage means we’ll cover your out-of-pocket appraisal cost. Plus, anyone you refer gets that deal too
· We funded over $25 million dollars for 100+ Rivals members last year
· Our technology allows for a streamlined application process. Just click here
· 33,000+ clients assisted, 9 billion+ in funded volume
· Stay tuned for market updates from the “JFQ Commissioner”
See you on the forum, Go Bulldogs!!
JFQ Lending, Inc. does Business in Accordance with Federal Fair Lending Laws. NMLS ID 1639493. (www.nmlsconsumeraccess.org) Information, rates, and programs are subject to change without notice. All products are subject to credit and property approval. This is not an offer to enter into an agreement. Other restrictions may apply. JFQ Lending, Inc. is not affiliated with or acting on behalf of or at the direction of the FHA, VA, or Federal Government. 7720 N. Dobson Rd, Scottsdale, AZ 85256.
Equal Housing Lender