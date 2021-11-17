The Daily Recap: Spreading the love for James Cook's big day

Here is the Nov. 17 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Smart spreads the love around

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was thrilled to see running back James Cook put in the best performance of his college career. Cook totaled 147 total yards and scored three touchdowns in last Saturday’s 41-17 win over Tennessee.

However, Smart said Georgia’s offensive line did a great job blocking for Cook on a lot of those plays.

“I’d love to give James all the credit for those, but some of those plays were schemed up well and blocked well. Now he’s been more explosive on the back end of this year than I ever remember,” Smart said. “I think he’s a little fresher, he hasn’t taken the same load, and we haven't asked him to play on as many special teams this year. I think it’s helped him add a little juice in terms of running the ball. He’s not starting on punt, he’s not starting on kickoff coverage; we’re kind of exclusively using him to keep him fresh on offense.”

Cook scored rushing touchdowns from 39 and 5 yards away. His receiving touchdown came on a 23-yard go-route.

“He did have a couple of explosive plays. He had a sweep that turned explosive, and he had the double-move. That double-move could have been any of the three or four backs, he just happened to be in,” Smart said. “The first touchdown he made an unbelievable cut, but our quarterback made a check, our center (Sedrick Van Pran) got movement, our other guard got up on a second-level player, and James went untouched. He made a great run to get past the middle field safety, and that run was 40 yards or something. When you look at those touches and averages, there were some plays in there that were explosive and blocked well.”

UGASports Live

Jim Donnan, Radi Nabulsi, and Dayne Young discussed Georgia's win over Tennessee and the upcoming final home game against Charleston Southern. The guys took questions and looked ahead to upcoming weeks for Georgia.