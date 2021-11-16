 UGASports - Film Don't Lie: Georgia knocks out Tennessee (offense)
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-16 01:05:08 -0600') }} football Edit

Film Don't Lie: Georgia knocks out Tennessee (offense)

Dayne Young • UGASports
Staff
@dayneyoung

Georgia's offense dominated the second quarter en route to a convincing victory against Tennessee. Brent Rollins and Dayne young show you how it happened.

This is Film Don't Lie.

2nd quarter: 12 play, 90 yard touchdown drive

We did an extra breakdown of every play on this scoring drive. See it below.

Stetson Bennett's speed and improvisation 

Bennett scrambles for a touchdown.
Bennett scrambles for a touchdown.

Dayne: Tennessee slanted its defensive line and used a variety of stunts to try and get to Stetson Bennett. Here, the edge rusher works in conjunction with the corner blitz. Broderick Jones slows both but stops neither. Bennett turns a ten-yard loss (and a punt) into a 12-yard gain and a first down. Hit mobility netted Georgia 22 yards on one play.

Brent: One little slip up/mental breakdown from the defense and Bennett is able to take advantage. Notice the corner blitzing and the edge rusher trying to go in the same gap inside of Broderick Jones. Two James Cook carries later, the Bulldogs scored.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}