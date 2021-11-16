Film Don't Lie: Georgia knocks out Tennessee (offense)
Georgia's offense dominated the second quarter en route to a convincing victory against Tennessee. Brent Rollins and Dayne young show you how it happened.
This is Film Don't Lie.
2nd quarter: 12 play, 90 yard touchdown drive
We did an extra breakdown of every play on this scoring drive. See it below.
Stetson Bennett's speed and improvisation
Dayne: Tennessee slanted its defensive line and used a variety of stunts to try and get to Stetson Bennett. Here, the edge rusher works in conjunction with the corner blitz. Broderick Jones slows both but stops neither. Bennett turns a ten-yard loss (and a punt) into a 12-yard gain and a first down. Hit mobility netted Georgia 22 yards on one play.
Brent: One little slip up/mental breakdown from the defense and Bennett is able to take advantage. Notice the corner blitzing and the edge rusher trying to go in the same gap inside of Broderick Jones. Two James Cook carries later, the Bulldogs scored.
