Film Don't Lie: Georgia knocks out Tennessee (offense)

Dayne: Tennessee slanted its defensive line and used a variety of stunts to try and get to Stetson Bennett. Here, the edge rusher works in conjunction with the corner blitz. Broderick Jones slows both but stops neither. Bennett turns a ten-yard loss (and a punt) into a 12-yard gain and a first down. Hit mobility netted Georgia 22 yards on one play.

Brent: One little slip up/mental breakdown from the defense and Bennett is able to take advantage. Notice the corner blitzing and the edge rusher trying to go in the same gap inside of Broderick Jones. Two James Cook carries later, the Bulldogs scored.