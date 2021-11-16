CFP Chair offers his take on Bulldogs

For the third consecutive week, Georgia finds itself atop the College Football Playoff ranking, which based on what has happened thus far in 2021, certainly comes a no surprise.

CFP Selection Committee Chair Gary Barta said the committee has obviously been very impressed.

However, it’s not just Georgia’s defense that has caught the committee’s eye.

“One of the questions the committee had a few weeks ago was whether or not Stetson Bennett was going to continue to be the quarterback, and it looks like he’s secured that spot, at least watching week to week,” Barta told UGASports during Tuesday night’s teleconference. “The offense is in the Top 15 in scoring; James Cook had a big game this past week. The defense, sort of like what I said about Ohio State having one of the best offenses, Georgia has the best defense in the country. But their offense continues to play efficiently and is getting better with each passing week. It’s just a dominant team on both sides of the ball.”

Obviously, Georgia’s path to the playoffs could not be clearer.

Assuming the Bulldogs close out the regular season with wins over Charleston Southern and Georgia Tech as expected, a date in the CFP semifinals will be the reward on Jan. 31, either in Miami or Dallas.

Even with a loss at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in the SEC title game, Georgia would have a very strong argument to receive one of the four spots, which currently consists of Alabama at No. 2, Oregon at No. 3, and Ohio State at No. 4.

Undefeated Cincinnati remains just outside the periphery at No. 5 and would appear to need a loss by one of the three other teams to earn the coveted playoff spot.

During Tuesday night’s Zoom session, Bulldog head coach Kirby Smart was asked to give his take on the Bearcats, who fell to Georgia in last year’s Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on a last- second kick by Jack Podlesny.

“Obviously, we played them last year and have a lot of respect for them. I'll tell you what, they do a tremendous job, and it was a game that, let's be honest, we were probably lucky to win,” Smart said. “We didn't play really well. Maybe that had something to do with them, because they played good defense. Their quarterback is a good player, but I haven't seen them play this year, so I don't know how relevant it is to the rankings this year. I haven't been able to follow them.

“I follow most of the SEC games, so I don't know how their scores have been, how they've done, who they've played. But I've got a lot of respect for their team, their quarterback especially, and how they play. Luke (Fickell) does a tremendous job, and it was a game we were very fortunate to win."