Tuesday News and Notes

Latest on George Pickens

Wide receiver George Pickens continues to make progress from his torn ACL. After practice Tuesday, head coach Kirby Smart confirmed that the junior is starting to ramp up his activities, although he still has not been cleared for contact. "We're doing a lot of good on good which means we're practicing less against the scouts this week and more against ourselves, giving each other good looks,” Smart said. “He's been going against our (No.) 1 defense some.” However, Smart indicated Bulldog fans need to be patient when it comes to predicting his return. “We do 7-on-7, and he gets reps. He's really doing the same thing he did last week, if that's what you're asking,” Smart said. “He's doing very similar things, just probably more of it in terms of more reps, more volume, picking that volume up. He's still in a non-contact jersey and practicing with us." … Smart added that wide receiver Dom Blaylock is one of his players battling the flu bug, and did not practice Monday or Tuesday. Blaylock traveled and dressed out last week at Tennessee, but did not play. … There’s good news on the Kendall Milton front. "Kendall is back running, which is good. He’s running and cutting straight line. I think he got up to 10 to 15 miles per hour yesterday, not truly practicing with us,” Smart said. “He’s doubtful for this week to get him back, but optimistic to get him back for Georgia Tech. Just don’t have a timeline we’ve had since the injury. Certainly hopeful we can get him back in time for Tech.” … Smart also said that defensive end Tramel Walthour (ankle) and linebacker Robert Beal Jr. are both practicing. … Warren Ericson missed Tuesday’s practice with the flu.

Defense exceeding Smart's expectations

Smart said when the season began, he had no idea Georgia’s defense would be as good as it’s proven to be. In fact, when spring practice got underway, Smart was uncertain about what he had on his hands. “I don’t really know. I’ve never been overconfident. If anything, I’ve always been the opposite and concerned. I felt like we were going to be high-powered on offense, then George (Pickens) went down, and Jermaine (Burton) didn’t make it through the spring,” Smart said. “I’m like, man, we’re really getting tested. “I don’t remember the front dominating like this. Maybe they did, and I just don’t remember. But when I first realized it was the Clemson game. They were really good.” Georgia’s defensive stats tell the story. The Bulldogs continue to lead the nation in scoring defensive, giving up just 7.6 points, including just seven touchdowns all year. “I have coaches on staff, Will (Muschamp) included, who said it was a really good front and thought it was going to be special. He was right. I’ve had a lot of good ones, but I think the combination of Jalen (Carter) growing up, Jordan (Davis) and Devonte (Wyatt) coming back, Travon (Walker), Nolan (Smith)—there’s just a lot of good players up there, and that front has really helped it,” Smart said. “Their confidence kind of exudes itself to the team and carries over, probably helping the secondary. Those guys are not as confident as the front and linebackers, so it’s helped them.”

Smart praises Cook; also gives credit to others

James Cook had his best game as a Bulldog, with 147 all-purpose yards with three touchdowns. While Smart certainly had plenty of praise for the senior, he was also quick to point out that Cook had a lot of help. “I’d love to give James all the credit for those, but some of those plays were schemed up well and blocked well. Now he’s been more explosive on the back end of this year than I ever remember,” Smart said. “I think he’s a little fresher, he hasn’t taken the same load, and we haven't asked him to play on as many special teams this year. I think it’s helped him add a little juice in terms of running the ball. He’s not starting on punt, he’s not starting on kickoff coverage; we’re kind of exclusively using him to keep him fresh on offense.” Cook scored on runs of 39 and 5 yards, while hauling in a 23-yard touchdown pass from Stetson Bennett. His 104 rushing yards tied a career high. “He did have a couple of explosive plays. He had a sweep that turned explosive, and he had the double-move. That double-move could have been any of the three or four backs, he just happened to be in,” Smart said. “The first touchdown he made an unbelievable cut, but our quarterback made a check, our center got movement, our other guard got up on a second-level player, and James went untouched. He made a great run to get past the middle field safety, and that run was 40 yards or something. When you look at those touches and averages, there were some plays in there that were explosive and blocked well.”

Bennett a finalist for Burlsworth Award; Dean also honored