UGASports - The Daily Recap: Senior receiver has one goal in 2020

Here is the Oct. 9 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

Historic pace

Following Georgia’s win over then-No. 7 ranked Auburn, head coach Kirby Smart is now 8-4 against teams ranked in the AP top 10. Patrick Garbin broke down how Smart’s success against top-10 teams has put him on quite the pace in reference to program history.

Since Wally Butts, no coach before Smart finished his tenure at Georgia with a winning record over top-10 opponents. Mark Richt, Smart’s predecessor, went 12-16 against the AP top-10.

Making Smart’s early run even more impressive is that 20.7 percent of his total games played have been against the AP top-10. No other coach broke 17 percent in this category.

While this is the best run to start a coaching stint at Georgia, Richt did go 7-4 during his first 11 games. However, Richt then lost nine of his next 10 games against AP top-10 opponents.

Opposition research

Anthony Dasher spoke with Volquest.com’s Brent Hubbs to get some information on Georgia’s Saturday opponent, the Tennessee Volunteers.

Dasher asked Hubbs about the message the Tennessee coaching staff is probably sending offensive lineman Cade Mays, who transferred from Georgia.

“I think the message is go play,” Hubbs said. “I’m sure it will be emotional, but he’s a veteran player whom you hope would be mature enough to handle it. He was excited Saturday to play in a Tennessee uniform, but controlled his emotions and played well. I’m sure the message is just go play and don’t get caught up in anything other than playing each snap.”

Robertson’s one goal

Receiver Demetris Robertson doesn’t have any individual goals for 2020. He does have one goal of the team variety, however.

“Winning a national championship—that's number one on my list,” Robertson said. “I know I'm a senior—we have the extra year—but I really want to dial in. I want the team to dial in and win a natty for the state of Georgia.”

‘Let it loose’

Trey Hill was able to clean up the issues he had snapping the ball against Arkansas before Georgia took on Auburn last week.

The results showed.

Perhaps after getting some first-game jitters out—the entire offensive line included—Hill was able to help guide the rushing attack to 202 yards on the ground. He was also part of a unit that also provided a pocket for quarterback Stetson Bennett, who threw for 240 yards and a touchdown.

“That ‘stuff,’ those are the things we’ve been working on. We just had to let it loose. I guess it was a first game-instance-type thing,” Hill said. “That's something we shouldn't have (done), but it’s in the past now. It's just something that comes from practice, and relaying it over to the game. We have to practice hard each and every day.”

