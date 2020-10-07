Although he is a senior, wide receiver Demetris Robertson did not set any individual goals for himself heading into the 2020 campaign.

His was all about the team.

“Winning a national championship—that's number one on my list. I know I'm a senior—we have the extra year—but I really want to dial in,” Robertson said after practice Wednesday. “I want the team to dial in and win a natty for the state of Georgia.”

Otherwise, Robertson is just happy to be playing ball.

When the coronavirus pandemic first set in, Robertson was not unlike countless others who wondered if there would be a season at all.

“With everything going on with the coronavirus, for us to first not (get to) play the season and now play the season—(his goal) was to just be healthy,” Robertson said. “I just want to go out there and try to win every game. Just be the best teammate for the quarterback—for the new quarterbacks that came in, and be an open target for them.”

Two games into the season, the Savannah native has six receptions for 39 yards heading into Saturday’s game against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS). While that actually puts him on pace to match the 30 balls he caught as a junior in 2019, Robertson understands there are those who might be disappointed with his production thus far.

However, “I have never really looked outside at what people say,” Robertson said. “I always (look for advice) within the family of the University of Georgia.”

There have been no regrets.

In 2018, Robertson saw action in nine of Georgia’s 14 games, before a junior campaign that saw him catch 30 passes for 333 yards, including a 33- and 28-yarder in last year’s game at Tennessee.

“I see it as this is where God wanted me to be,” Robertson said. “I'm put in positions I'm supposed to be in. I'm listening to the coach, and wherever they need me to be, that's where I'm going to be.”

The fact he's now closer to his family has made his time in Athens even more meaningful.

“I did it because I wanted to be closer to my family,” he said. “My family needed me. What's better than to come back home?”