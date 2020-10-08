 UGASports - Kirby Smart is on a historic pace vs. top 10 teams
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2020-10-08 11:22:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Kirby Smart is on a historic pace vs. top 10 teams

Patrick Garbin • UGASports
Team & Research Writer
@PatrickGarbin

With the Bulldogs’ victory over No. 7 Auburn on Saturday night, Kirby Smart improved his record against AP (Associated Press) top 10 opposition to 8-4 (.667). The Georgia head coach’s Top-10 record is actually 9-4 according to UGA, which recognizes the Bulldogs’ 2018 win over Kentucky as a top-10 result.* Nonetheless, for the sake of comparison, UGASports solely measured AP Top-10 results for the following analysis.

In addition, with the victory over the Tigers, Georgia improved its all-time record against top 10 foes in the AP Poll (begun in 1936) to 44-75-3 (.373). Those numbers are actually rather decent, likely ranking in major-college football’s top 15 of all time—and rendering Smart’s 8-4 mark that much more impressive.

Comparatively speaking, Kirby Smart's record versus AP Top-10 opponents is rather remarkable.
Comparatively speaking, Kirby Smart's record versus AP Top-10 opponents is rather remarkable.

The following table presents AP top 10 records for Georgia’s last seven major coaching regimes. Times change; we're mindful that Wally Butts coached more than 230 games, yet only had 19 results versus top 10 foes. We were curious and added a column showing the coaches' percentage of games against top 10 foes. What resulted was the notion that Smart has not only been the most successful Georgia head coach versus these elite opponents; he's done so facing top-tier opposition with more frequency (as in, more than two-and-half times the frequency of Coach Butts).

UGA Head Coaches vs. AP Top-10 Teams
Head Coach Seasons vs. AP Top-10 Pct. vs. AP Top-10 Record % of games vs. AP Top-10

Wally Butts

1939-1960

.263

5-14

8.1

Johnny Griffith

1961-1963

.000

0-4

13.3

Vince Dooley

1964-1988

.458

16-19-1

12.5

Ray Goff

1989-1995

.125

1-10-1

14.8

Jim Donnan

1996-2000

.200

2-8

16.9

Mark Richt

2001-2015

.429

12-16

14.3

Kirby Smart

2016-Present

.667

8-4

20.7

Notably, Smart's record versus top 10 foes is not only the best of all Georgia coaches, but it's the Bulldogs' best run in history, given at least 10 results against Top-10 opponents. The second-best run is when Richt started his career 7-4 versus the Top-10 from 2001-2007—only to falter, losing nine of his next 10 until defeating No. 3 Florida in 2012.

Another noteworthy losing run for Georgia resulted from 1947 until the latter part of Vince Dooley's initial season (1964), when the Bulldogs won just one of 20 against the top 10. Extraordinarily, from there, beginning with the Florida game in 1964, Dooley promptly won six in a row versus top 10 opposition. Also, beginning with a loss at No. 8 Clemson in 1987 and until Georgia's upset over No. 6 Florida a decade later, the Bulldogs were a lowly 1-16-1 against the top 10.

The next table compares Smart to the rest of the SEC, or, at least, the conference's current head coaches who've had at least 10 results versus top 10 opposition in their careers:

SEC Head Coaches vs. AP Top-10 Teams (min. 10 results)
vs. AP Top-10 Pct. Head Coach (current SEC school) Season as HC vs. AP Top-10 Record Note(s)

.667

Kirby Smart (Georgia)

5th

8-4

--

.651

Nick Saban (Alabama)

25th

41-22

31-11 (.738) at Alabama; 10-11 at Mich. St. + LSU

.520

Ed Orgeron (LSU)

9th

13-12

12-3 (.800) at LSU; 1-9 at Ole Miss + USC

.346

Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M)

11th

9-17

1-8 at Texas A&M; 8-9 at Florida St.

.320

Gus Malzahn (Auburn)

9th

8-17

4-8 in his first 12

.313

Will Muschamp (S. Carolina)

9th

5-16

1-10 at S. Carolina; 4-6 at Florida

.292

Dan Mullen (Florida)

12th

7-17

3-3 at Florida; 4-14 at Miss. St.

.250

Mike Leach (Miss. State)

19th

7-21

1-0 at Miss. St.; 6-21 at Texas Tech + Wash. St.

.091

Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss)

9th

1-10

0-1 at Ole Miss; 1-9 combined at 3 schools

.000

Mark Stoops (Kentucky)

8th

0-10

..

.000

Derek Mason (Vanderbilt)

7th

0-11

--

Worthy of mention: Besides Smart, Saban, and Orgeron in the SEC, only two other current head coaches in the entire FBS currently have career winning records versus top 10 teams: Clemson's Dabo Swinney (14-7) and Stanford's David Shaw (10-9).

Finally, how does Smart's top 10 record compare with those of the greatest coaches in SEC history? Besides the aforementioned Vince Dooley and Nick Saban (and you could probably even throw Mark Richt in there), we came up with arguably the SEC's greatest coaches during the AP Poll era who, at least, spent a good portion of their careers in the conference.

Comparatively speaking, and once again, Smart's 8-4 mark when facing top 10 opponents would rank at or near the top:

SEC Notable Head Coaches vs. AP Top-10 Teams 
vs. AP Top-10 Pct. Head Coach Seasons as HC vs. AP Top-10 Record Note(s)

.758

Urban Meyer

17

25-8

12-4 at Florida, followed by 13-4 at Ohio St.

.595

Paul "Bear" Bryant

38

34-23-1

28-17 at Alabama (incl. 9-3 first 12); 6-6-1 at Kentucky + Texas A&M

.462

Les Miles

18 (incl. 2020)

18-21

0-1 at Kansas; 16-16 at LSU; 2-4 at Oklahoma St.

.450

John Vaught

25

18-22

All at Ole Miss; 4-8 in first 12

.432

Steve Spurrier

26

25-33-1

1-1 at Duke; 17-16-1 at Florida; 7-16 at S. Carolina

.414

Pat Dye

19

11-16-2

At E. Carolina, Wyoming, and Auburn 0-7 start, before going 11-5-2 vs. Top 10

.354

Phillip Fulmer

17

14-26-1

2-7-1 start at Tennessee, before winning 6 of next 7

* Although the Wildcats were ranked No. 11 in the AP and No. 12 in the Coaches at the time, they were No. 9 in the College Football Playoff poll entering their game versus Georgia—and, therefore, a “top 10” opponent according to UGA.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}