Trey Hill acknowledged he had a couple of muffed snaps in the opener at Arkansas. Whatever issues he may have had that day, however, will not be a problem moving forward. He's emphatic on that point.

“You have to focus on the snap—it's the most important thing, " Hill said. "That’s what you have to focus on each and every day.”

He insisted the issues were not mechanical. Against Auburn, he proved it.

Like the rest of his offensive line teammates, Hill enjoyed a better performance than he did the week before. He heads into Saturday’s game against Tennessee (3:30, CBS) ready to do even better against the Vols.

“The Auburn game (in the past), whoever rushed more yards, that's who won the game,” Hill said. “It's been like that for several years. We just took that mentality and ran with it.”

The Bulldogs coaches will want an effort similar to what the line showed against Auburn.

Georgia bulldozed its way to 202 rushing yards, while Stetson Bennett threw for an additional 240, to lead the Bulldogs to a 27-6 win in a game that never seemed that close.

“That ‘stuff,’ those are the things we’ve been working on. We just had to let it loose. I guess it was a first game-instance-type thing,” Hill said. “That's something we shouldn't have (done), but it’s in the past now. It's just something that comes from practice, and relaying it over to the game. We have to practice hard each and every day.”

Head coach Kirby Smart chalked the turnaround up to simple execution.

“Well, it was more about the execution. We've done a good job of getting some movement on guys, inside players, getting some push. I thought the backs did a good job of hitting the holes and we were able to throw the ball, which helps the run game,” Smart said. “All those things combined helped out, but it wasn’t like a reinvention of the wheel; it was just doing a better job of executing what we’re supposed to do when we’re supposed to do it.”

As a result, Hill and the Bulldogs’ offensive line earned a cumulative grade of 80.9 by Pro Football Focus, the second-highest mark in the country behind Notre Dame at 96.9.

Individually, right guard Ben Cleveland earned SEC Offensive Lineman of the Week Awards after grading out at 83 percent, an effort that included five knockdown blocks.

“That made us all feel special. We work hard. It’s hard for us as linemen to get noticed like that,” Hill said. “That was big for Ben, but it was also big for us as an offensive line.”

Hill said he and the rest of his offensive linemen intend to make another impression on Saturday.

With four of five starters returning, Tennessee’s offensive line is credited for being one of the best in the SEC. But Hill wants to show that Georgia has a pretty good line itself.

“We go into every week with a chip on our shoulder,” Hill said. “That’s just what gets us going. When people talk about us, it drives us to show why we're a great offensive line, too.”