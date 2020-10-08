Once again, it’s time for our Opposition Research feature as we look ahead to Saturday’s game against Tennessee (3:30 p.m., CBS).

The No.3 Bulldogs and No. 14 Tennessee are both 2-0 and looking not only to stay atop the SEC East, but to keep themselves in the conversation for the College Football Playoffs.

To get a better handle on the game, we turn to Brent Hubbs, the publisher of our sister site Volquest.com to answer five questions about Tennessee.