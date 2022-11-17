It's never easy to win on the road in the SEC.

But each time the Bulldogs leave Sanford Stadium, they become up for the challenge about entering a hostile environment and potentially walking out with a victory. Head coach Kirby Smart said there's a certain type of attitude you need to embrace playing on the road.

“It requires great maturity, mental toughness, a good plan, understanding your environment, and an understanding of what you’re getting to on the road,” Smart said. You can’t take for granted playing on the road in the SEC, you must have experience doing it to understand there are some things you can and cannot do. Other than that, the difference is your players handling it well. That’s the No. 1 thing, the mental disposition of the players and knowing what they’re getting into.”

Georgia is set to play its final regular-season conference game Saturday against Kentucky. It just came off of 45-19 road win over Mississippi State. Center Sedrick Van Pran thrives on the pressure-packed situation that a road game presents.

“The best thing for me is the competitive factor,” Van Pran said. “All eyes are against you, everybody is loud, all that stuff. You’re getting everybody’s best shot, so it’s cool being able to handle all that and still come out on top.”

Running back Kenny McIntosh enjoys silencing opposing crowds.

“Seeing the other teams’ fans quiet after we do what we do, that’s what gives me excitement,” McIntosh said.

Quite the comparison

This was certainly a first.

Quarterback Stetson Bennett has received a ton of praise this season for how well he has played. But this marked the first time in his career he was ever compared to the game's greatest player at the position.

On Wednesday, defensive coordinator Brad White compared Bennett to Tom Brady due to his experience and expertise on the football field.

“Facing Bennett in college is kind of like facing Brady in the NFL, in that he’s seen so much,” White said. “He’s got so much experience. We’ve got to try to find a way to give him something he hasn’t seen.”

Bennett has thrown for 2,895 yards, 14 touchdowns and five interceptions, and has also rushed for seven scores.

“Bennett is playing at an extremely high level right now. Surprised he doesn’t have some Heisman buzz. He is playing at that type of level,” White said. “He does not get the credit he deserves. He can create with arm and legs. He’s smart checking out of plays in certain looks. In real command back there.”

White believes the Wildcats haven't gone against a better quarterback.

“He’s the best QB, probably, we've faced all year,” White said. “No disrespect to anyone else we've seen with his command; Hendon Hooker’s playing at an extremely high level; it’s just a testament to how well he's playing.”

