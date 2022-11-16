When breaking down Georgia football and the main reasons it continues to be one of the nation’s top defensive teams, look no further than the Bulldogs’ performance in the red zone.

For the second year in a row, the numbers being posted are remarkable.

In Georgia’s 10 games, opponents have crept inside the Bulldog red zone 21 times. Only 14 times have they put points on the board. (66.67 percent). That total includes six touchdowns (three rushing, three passing) with eight field goals.

"We always call it ‘putting out the fire.’ We know that if the offense has a turnover, or something goes bad on special teams, or anything—we're able to respond,” linebacker Chaz Chambliss said. “Like we say, we get better the tougher it gets. So, when it's in the red area, it's tougher. We've obviously gotten better at that."

Nationally, only San Diego State (65.6 percent) and UCF (65.9 percent) have been more successful.

Counting just the touchdowns, that equals out to just 28.6 percent of trips inside the red zone that Bulldogs opponents have capped drives with six points. That percentage leads the entire country.

Last year, Georgia opponents only managed scores 62.5 percent of the time inside the red zone, with touchdowns coming on 28.1 percent of those tries.

So, what’s the been the key?

“Red zone defense doesn’t change year to year. It requires a lot of the same things: understanding the position on the field, understanding the strengths and weaknesses of the offense, tendencies, denying anybody the ability to run it in,” head coach Kirby Smart said Wednesday. “It requires being good in your run-stop defense, because it shows up more in the red area than everywhere else.”

Georgia could be in line for more red zone success Saturday at Kentucky (3:30 p.m., CBS).

The Wildcats have made 39 trips inside the red zone of their opponents, and have come away with points 31 times, a mark that ranks 12th in the SEC.

Linebacker Smael Mondon says he and the rest of the defense plan on being ready for whatever situation occurs.

“I feel like we tighten up, and bend but don’t break when we get in the red zone,” Mondon said. “We just lock in on the game plan, key in, and execute.”