Kentucky coach says Stetson Bennett is the best QB they've seen this year
As good as Stetson Bennett has been for Georgia dating back to last year, one name you’ve probably never seen him mentioned in the same sentence with is Tom Brady.
That is, until Wednesday when Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White dropped this line when talking about the challenge the Bulldog quarterback poses to the Wildcats Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., CBS).
“Facing Bennett in college is kind of like facing Brady in the NFL, in that he’s seen so much,” White said. “He’s got so much experience. We’ve got to try to find a way to give him something he hasn’t seen.”
Unfortunately for the Wildcats, there isn't much Bennett hasn’t seen since taking over the starting job at quarterback for the Bulldogs early last year, and helping to lead Georgia to last year’s national crown.
This season, Bennett has directed Georgia to an undefeated start through its first 10 games, completing 223 of 329 passes for 2,895 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed 35 times for 144 yards and seven rushing scores, which ties the team lead.
“Bennett is playing at an extremely high level right now. Surprised he doesn’t have some Heisman buzz. He is playing at that type of level,” White said. “He does not get the credit he deserves. He can create with arm and legs. He’s smart checking out of plays in certain looks. In real command back there.”
White took it a step farther.
“He’s the best QB, probably, we've faced all year,” White said. “No disrespect to anyone else we've seen with his command; Hendon Hooker’s playing at an extremely high level; it’s just a testament to how well he's playing.”
The fact Georgia has other weapons at Bennett’s disposal makes White’s challenge even tougher.
“This is as good of a group of tight ends as you’re going to find in college football,” White said. “Everybody sees the ability they have in the passing game. Everybody sees the different things that (Brock) Bowers can do—catch bubble screens, take fly sweeps. But they’re also very good blockers who can move guys off the ball. With Bowers, (Darnell) Washington, (Oscar) Delp, and (Arik) Gilbert, any of those four could be a starter for anybody in the country. Bennett isn’t afraid to throw it up and away and let them go get it.”
White, who coached five years on defense for the Indianapolis Colts, said another problem facing his unit is there’s nothing the 25-year-old Bennett hasn’t seen.
“Back at my time in Indy, when you faced (Aaron) Rogers, Brady, (Drew) Brees, that’s what makes those guys so special is their mind, they’ve seen so much,” White said. “Stetson has seen everything, and he’s able to process through it and put it in the right spot. That’s the challenge. We’ve got to try and give him something he hasn’t seen, but he’s probably seen everything over the past three years.”