As good as Stetson Bennett has been for Georgia dating back to last year, one name you’ve probably never seen him mentioned in the same sentence with is Tom Brady.

That is, until Wednesday when Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White dropped this line when talking about the challenge the Bulldog quarterback poses to the Wildcats Saturday afternoon (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“Facing Bennett in college is kind of like facing Brady in the NFL, in that he’s seen so much,” White said. “He’s got so much experience. We’ve got to try to find a way to give him something he hasn’t seen.”

Unfortunately for the Wildcats, there isn't much Bennett hasn’t seen since taking over the starting job at quarterback for the Bulldogs early last year, and helping to lead Georgia to last year’s national crown.

This season, Bennett has directed Georgia to an undefeated start through its first 10 games, completing 223 of 329 passes for 2,895 yards, 14 touchdowns, and five interceptions. He has also rushed 35 times for 144 yards and seven rushing scores, which ties the team lead.