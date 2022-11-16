Georgia Football News and Notes for Wednesday
Although Smart is cautious, players love playing on the road
Kirby Smart will tell you that arguably the most difficult task in the SEC is to go on the road and win.
That’s a lesson the top-ranked Bulldogs have learned.
Although Georgia is 3-0 while playing in true road games this year, two of those contests forced the Bulldogs to dig deeper than they have all year.
Last week in Starkville, Georgia ultimately rolled to an easy 45-19 win. However, after MSU returned a punt 63 yards for a score right before the half to cut the lead to 17-12, there were antsy Bulldog fans in their seats at Davis Wade Stadium.
As we know, Georgia would answer, scoring back-to-back touchdowns on its first two possession of the third and snuffing out any hopes MSU might have had.
Of course, there was also the game at Missouri where the Bulldogs trailed by 10 before coming back to win.
With another road trip Saturday in Lexington, Smart was asked to explain the keys to being successful in other venues throughout the SEC.
“It requires great maturity, mental toughness, a good plan, understanding your environment and an understanding of what you’re getting to on the road,” Smart said. You can’t take for granted playing on the road in the SEC, you must have experience doing it to understand there are some things you can and cannot do. Other than that, the difference is your players handling it well. That’s the No. 1 thing, the mental disposition of the players and knowing what they’re getting into.”
Of course, there’s also the competitive factor.
For both center Sedrick Van Pran and running back Kenny McIntosh there is nothing quite as fun as going out and executing when most of the stadium is screaming against you.
“The best thing for me is the competitive factor,” Van Pran said. “All eyes are against you, everybody is loud, all that stuff. You’re getting everybody’s best shot, so it’s cool being able to handle all that and still come out on top.”
McIntosh agreed.
“Seeing the other teams’ fans quiet after we do what we do, that’s what gives me excitement,” McIntosh said.
McIntosh gives update on AD Mitchell
Smart hasn’t had much to say about AD Mitchell, who continues to recover from a high ankle sprain.
However, running back Kenny McIntosh dropped a tidbit when asked about the sophomore after practice Wednesday.
“He’s coming along well. His injury is coming along well. He’s back running, he’s getting in the mix of practice again,” McIntosh said. “He’s going to be fine. He’s going to be fine.”
No, McIntosh did not make any prediction on when that return might take place.
“He’s just trying to get healthy, that’s all. He’s not really rushing it,” McIntosh said. “He just wants to make sure he’s back to being AD.”
Mitchell has missed most of the season since suffering the injury in Georgia’s Week 2 win over Samford. He came back to play briefly against Auburn but has not been seen since.
Once he does, McIntosh said to look out.
“Real, real explosive,” said McIntosh, when asked about the difference Mitchell will make. “I feel the running game is picking up with the offensive line and all that, so having him go deep once we break a couple of runs will be great. To have the DBs come up and have him run past them, that’s just going to make the offense more explosive. The more weapons we’ve got, the better.”
Mims appears primed for an increased workload
After taking just four snaps on Saturday at Mississippi State, Amarius Mims’ work sounds like it will increase this weekend at Kentucky.
“Amarius is good. He’s been practicing with us and working with us,” Smart said. “It bothered him a little bit last week, but he is taking his load of reps this week and doing a good job.”
Mims has been bothered by an MCL injury.
Smart feels Burlsworth Award one of the more unappreciated trophies
Smart typically does not have a lot to say about postseason individual awards.
He made an exception Wednesday when asked about the Burlsworth Award, which goes to the nation’s best player who started as a walk-on. Quarterback Stetson Bennett is one of the three finalists.
“It probably doesn’t get enough recognition. There’s no greater story in any football program than a kid who is a walk-on to earn a scholarship,” Smart said. “To earn a scholarship and be one of the best to do it is one hell of an honor.”
The award means a lot to Smart for another reason.
Smart and the late Brandon Burlsworth, a former offensive lineman at Arkansas, were teammates in Colts’ camp. Burlsworth passed away in a car wreck in April of 1999.
“Most of those guys had a chip on their shoulder and overcame a lot,” Smart said. “Most of them were told they weren’t good enough and they proved everybody wrong. I know Brandon was that way and was a tremendous person in the little time I got to know him.”
Bennett joins Purdue quarterback Aidan O’Connell and Troy University linebacker Carlton Martial as the three finalists. Both Bennett and Martial were also finalists in 2021. Finalists will be honored and the winner of the 2022 Burlsworth Trophy will be announced on Dec. 5th at 8:00 p.m. ET at Crystal Bridges Museum in Bentonville, Arkansas.
“I’m proud of him and what he represents,” Smart said. “It’s a tremendous honor for him to be recognized as a finalist for that award.”
…Bennett was also named one of five finalists for the Johnny Unitas Award, which goes annually to the top quarterback who is set to graduate with his class. He joins TCU senior Max Duggan, Tennessee senior Hendon Hooker, Oregon senior Bo Nix, and Ohio State junior C.J. Stroud as the award’s finalists. The 2022 award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award Trophy at the awards banquet and celebration in Baltimore, Md., on Dec. 7.
…In other award news, Bennett and sophomore tight end Brock Bowers have been recognized as two of the 22 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year honor, according to a Walter Camp Football Foundation announcement Wednesday.
… Jalen Carter one of seven semifinalist for the Outland Trophy. Others include guard Steve Avila of TCU, DT Paris Johnson Jr. of Ohio State, DT Calijah Kancey of Pitt, Olusegun Oluwatimi of Michigan, C John Michael Schmitz of Minnesota, and OT Peter Skoronski of Northwestern.