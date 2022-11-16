Kirby Smart will tell you that arguably the most difficult task in the SEC is to go on the road and win.

That’s a lesson the top-ranked Bulldogs have learned.

Although Georgia is 3-0 while playing in true road games this year, two of those contests forced the Bulldogs to dig deeper than they have all year.

Last week in Starkville, Georgia ultimately rolled to an easy 45-19 win. However, after MSU returned a punt 63 yards for a score right before the half to cut the lead to 17-12, there were antsy Bulldog fans in their seats at Davis Wade Stadium.

As we know, Georgia would answer, scoring back-to-back touchdowns on its first two possession of the third and snuffing out any hopes MSU might have had.

Of course, there was also the game at Missouri where the Bulldogs trailed by 10 before coming back to win.

With another road trip Saturday in Lexington, Smart was asked to explain the keys to being successful in other venues throughout the SEC.

“It requires great maturity, mental toughness, a good plan, understanding your environment and an understanding of what you’re getting to on the road,” Smart said. You can’t take for granted playing on the road in the SEC, you must have experience doing it to understand there are some things you can and cannot do. Other than that, the difference is your players handling it well. That’s the No. 1 thing, the mental disposition of the players and knowing what they’re getting into.”

Of course, there’s also the competitive factor.

For both center Sedrick Van Pran and running back Kenny McIntosh there is nothing quite as fun as going out and executing when most of the stadium is screaming against you.

“The best thing for me is the competitive factor,” Van Pran said. “All eyes are against you, everybody is loud, all that stuff. You’re getting everybody’s best shot, so it’s cool being able to handle all that and still come out on top.”

McIntosh agreed.

“Seeing the other teams’ fans quiet after we do what we do, that’s what gives me excitement,” McIntosh said.