UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting The Mailman's big day

Here is the Sept. 28 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

The Mailman delivers

Stetson Bennett received little to no attention when it came to the quarterback competition this offseason. Little did anyone know that Georgia would need Bennett to provide a spark to a reeling Georgia offense that sputtered throughout the first quarter of its 37-10 victory over Arkansas.

After leading the Bulldogs to a field goal at the end of the first half, which cut the Razorbacks’ lead to 7-5, Bennett was able to feel more comfortable and make the needed plays to pull Georgia to its decisive victory.

Nicknamed The Mailman, Bennett completed 20 of 29 passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns.

“I don’t know if it was any easier coming off the bench. I can’t speak to that, because I’ve never started a game,” Bennett said. “But it was easier starting the second half. The two-minute drill really boosted my confidence before half.”

Bennett should continue starting until Daniels is available

In a column I wrote Saturday night, I laid out the case as to why Bennett should remain Georgia’s starter, at least until JT Daniels is cleared to play.

When the game began, the offense was sluggish and stagnant. Things changed when Bennett entered. While head coach Kirby Smart said the offense’s lack of production in the first quarter wasn’t solely due to D’Wan Mathis, it’s easy to see how the unit picked up and gained momentum once Bennett took over.

When Daniels is cleared, it can be presumed he’ll have a great chance to start. He has the experience Smart wants with the kind of NFL arm to make just about every throw -- not to mention the type of size coaches dream of at the position. Given what everyone witnessed Saturday, the Bulldogs can’t go back to Mathis at this time. The margin for error is not only slim in the SEC, it’s even finer with a pair of dates with Auburn and Alabama up next.

PFF report card

Bennett graded extremely well when it came to the grades issued by Pro Football Focus. Bennett graded out at 88.9, which was the best score on the team. Nakobe Dean was next with an 81.6.

Razorbacks didn’t have enough ‘juice’

Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman said he was proud of the way his team played, especially with the fact that the Razorbacks held a 7-5 halftime lead. However, the Bulldogs proved to be too much in the second half.

“I thought our kids, especially on the defensive side of the ball, played well,” Pittman said. “But congratulations to Georgia. They have a good football team, a really good defense—and we just didn’t have enough ‘juice’ to finish the game.”

By the numbers

Dave McMahon broke down all the important stats from Georgia’s win over Arkansas -- including Nolan Smith’s 1.5 sacks, the last time Georgia recorded a safety (the 2016 opener against North Carolina) and nine points place-kicker Jack Podlesny scored on two field goals and three extra points.

Big day for Camarda

Before Bennett’s big day came into fruition, the best offense the Bulldogs had actually came from punter Jake Camarda.

Camarda was able to pin the Razorbacks deep multiple times and finished the game averaging 49.4 yards on eight punts. Four of those attempts landed inside the 20-yard line.

Richard LeCounte’s pick six