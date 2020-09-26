Kirby Smart did his part to downplay D’Wan Mathis' performance during Georgia’s 37-10 victory over Arkansas.

The Georgia head coach mentioned multiple times that not all the mistakes the offense made when Mathis was in the game were his fault. Smart pointed out a receiver might have run the wrong route or that the offensive line didn’t protect him properly.

And there's likely some truth to that.

In the first quarter, the Georgia offense's performance was beyond flat, stagnant, and ineffective. It reflected a team that had to navigate an odd offseason and delayed preseason amid a global pandemic. But considering the recruiting successes of the past few classes, it also reflected an eye-opening performance in the worst possible way.

While Mathis, who finished the game 8-of-17, throwing for 55 yards and an interception, may not have gotten great assistance from his teammates, one thing is clear. When another quarterback came in the game, things changed for the better. The ball began to move down the field. Drives didn’t stall. The offense took better advantage of opportunities regarding field position and matchups. And these changes occurred with a not-yet-jelled offensive line that continued to struggle with running the football.

Stetson Bennett, the fourth-string quarterback at the beginning of August and often the forgotten man on the depth chart, stepped in and performed better than anyone could have expected. While the offense was only able to muster a field goal in the second quarter—which came in the final seconds, to cut Arkansas’ lead to 7-5—it was evident right away that Bennett had a much better command of the offense.