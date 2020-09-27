 UGASports - PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Arkansas
{{ timeAgo('2020-09-27 14:41:08 -0500') }} football Edit

PFF Report Card: UGA vs. Arkansas

Paul Maharry • UGASports
Staff
@pmaharry

The first half left much to be desired, we can all agree. But the Bulldogs were able to turn it around in the second half and finish with a 37-10 win over Arkansas. Below are the grades presented by PFF.com.

Here is a frame of reference as each player is graded on every snap in which they participate.

- 60-70 = average numbers for college

- 71-84 = above average to great starters

- 85+ is elite

* = starter

Quarterbacks
Name Total Offensive Rating Passing Plays Rating Run Plays Rating

D. Mathis *

56.6

61.9

52.1

S. Bennett

88.9

87.6

67.6
