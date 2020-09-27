UGASports - By the Numbers (Arkansas game)

1.5 – That was the total of sacks in the game by Nolan Smith after recording 2.5 in the entire season in 2019. The Dawgs' defense had two sacks total, as Nakobe Dean added the other half. Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, the Razorbacks defense had three.

2 – After some failed Arkansas trickery, Georgia recorded its first safety since the 2016 season opener against North Carolina.

2 – Georgia committed two turnovers in the game (one fumble and one interception). Last season, the Bulldogs committed two turnovers four times, with two of those times resulting in a loss.

5 – Georgia scored just five points in the first half and had zero touchdowns in the first half for the second time in three games.

6 – Kearis Jackson led all Georgia players with six receptions for 62 yards. He had five total in his career, entering the game.

6-of-20 – The Bulldogs struggled on third down. They converted just 6 of 20 third-down conversions, but they converted 2 of 3 fourth-down conversions.

7 – Seven Georgia players made their first career starts: D’Wan Mathis (quarterback), Owen Condon (tackle), Darnell Washington (tight end), Jermaine Burton (wide receiver), Nakobe Dean (linebacker), Jack Podlesny (kicker), and William Mote (snapper).

7 – Richard LeCounte had two interceptions in the game. It was the second game in a row (Sugar Bowl vs. Baylor) that he had two picks. The two give him a total of seven in his career.

7 – John FitzPatrick caught the first pass of the season for Georgia; then, in the third quarter, caught a seven-yard touchdown for his first career TD. Bulldog tight ends only caught two touchdowns last season.

9 – George Pickens caught a 19-yard touchdown a few minutes earlier than FitzPatrick’s. The catch was the ninth touchdown reception of his career.

9 – Jack Podlesny had nine points on the day after a perfect two-for-two in field goals and three-for-three on extra points.

11-4 – Georgia is now 11-4 all-time against Arkansas, and has won all five matchups in Fayetteville.

12 – Twelve different Dawgs caught at least one pass on Saturday.

12-for-108 – Georgia had 12 penalties for 108 yards. Eleven of the 12 flags came in the first half alone. The 12 total was the most since the 2018 game against Auburn. The 108 yard total was the most since the season-opener last season against Vanderbilt.

20-29-211-2 – That was Stetson Bennett’s line from Saturday, coming in relief. Those numbers almost matched his totals for the entire 2019 season (20 comp -27 attempts – 260 yds -2 TD).

30 – Eric Stokes had his first career interception as a Dawg. He returned it 30 yards for a pick-six. It was the first pick-six for the Bulldogs since Juwan Taylor vs. South Carolina in 2018.

39 – Exactly 39 minutes into the game, Georgia took its first lead (13-10).

49.9 – Jake Camarda averaged close to 50 yards on his punts against the Razorbacks. Five of those seven punts on the day landed inside the 20-yard line.

97 – Georgia won its 97th season opener in school history. They are now 97-27-3 in openers.

280 – The Razorbacks had 280 yards of offense against the Bulldogs. Georgia held its opponents under 300 total yards in 10 of 14 games last season.

1980 – Georgia honored the 1980 National Champions by wearing the white tops and red pants just as the Dawgs did against Tennessee 40 seasons ago.

9,849 – An SEC record held by a Georgia Bulldog was broken on Saturday, as Mississippi State’s K.J. Costello passed for 623 yards against LSU. Eric Zeier held the record of 544 in a game back in 1993 against Southern Miss. Zeier’s record held for 9,849 days, leading up to Saturday’s date.

16,500 – That was the attendance of Saturday’s game.