UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting Saturday's scrimmage

The Daily Recap: Revisiting Saturday's scrimmage
Here's the Aug. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.
ICYMI—scrimmage edition
Kirby Smart was not a happy camper following the first scrimmage on Saturday. But that was to be expected, given everything we know about the head coach who is entering his fifth season leading the program.
Smart said it was a sloppy performance on the field. That stated, he was happy the team got to scrimmage given the lack of spring practice coinciding with the current concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic.
"I guess the thing I was most proud of is that it was pretty hot, and they pushed really hard.” Smart said. “We've been harping on mental toughness and practice effort, and we really haven’t had good practice effort. And then today, I thought: You know what? These guys got tired, they pushed through, we conditioned at the end of practice, and they really pushed through that. So that part made me proud. Our team stuck together and pushed. But the actual execution was poor.”
Insider notes
Want to know details from the scrimmage? Such as who lined up with the first team at right tackle? Certain wrinkles with the offense? Which freshman receiver was impressing out there?
Subscribe now and get those insider notes today.
Five things we learned from the scrimmage
Given the information gathered to go with what Smart had to say, Anthony Dasher put together a list of five things he learned from over the weekend.
Those items were:
-Owen Condon and Tate Ratledge are two players to keep an eye on at the ongoing battle at right tackle.
-There will be a true quarterback competition after all, with it appearing that D’Wan Mathis is legitimately in the race.
-Receiver Kearis Jackson is impressing and could be in store for a big role.
-Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been saying all the right things about how his group can become an explosive bunch.
-A fun one: Darnell Washington has earned the nickname “The Big O” due to the NCAA’s new rule that allows him to wear jersey No. 0.
Five to know: Out-of-state offensive targets for 2022
With coaches able to make full contact with Class of 2022 recruits on Sept. 1, Jake Reuse dropped five names of note who are interested in UGA.
Those names were quarterback Tanner Bailey (Gordo/Gordo, Ala.), running back Jayden Blue (Klein Cain/Houston), receiver AJ Johnson (Isidore Newman School/New Orleans), tight end Jaleel Skinner (Greer/Greer, S.C.), and offensive tackle Zach Rice (Liberty Christian/Lynchburg, Va.).
Who to watch for when Georgia plays Arkansas
Using last year’s Pro Football Focus grades, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins compiled a list of Arkansas players who could pose a threat in this year’s season opener.
The top-ranked returning player is running back Rakeem Boyd, who first came to fame on the Netflix show “Last Chance U.” Boyd received an 80.4 grade last year, with an 82.1 coming specifically in the run game.
Best of UGASports Live
Missed this week’s episode of UGASports Live? Here’s a five-minute recap featuring all the best parts. But also, if you have time, check out the whole episode, which also is linked on the page.
The barest minimum of scrimmage highlights
C O M P E T E 😤#ATD #GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/kd70ZqbnX9— Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) August 29, 2020
Still thankful
Blessed to be committed to Georgia... had to slow down and bet on myself 💯 went from being home thinking about my next move to being an All American corner🙏🏽 https://t.co/HkqO7lQAlM— De’Jahn “Nugget” Warren (@Ayoooo_daeee) August 30, 2020
Basketball Beach
Mornings at the beach 😎#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/dLTaI3iRVR— Georgia Basketball (@UGABasketball) August 29, 2020
Threads to check
@TXchiliDawg reports that Lorenzo Carter had a great scrimmage with the Giants the other day.
@cassiegracesdad added to the scrimmage notes with an informative post on what he’s hearing.
Outside the Vent
What is a major college football story, LSU receiver Ja’Marr Chase has elected to opt out this season.
As expected, Alabama landed a commitment from Tim Keenan III.
An Ohio State defensive lineman is in stable condition after he was shot in the face.
About JFQ Lending
JFQ Lending, INC is a residential mortgage company licensed in nearly 40 states across the United States. They already have nearly 3,000 five-star reviews in less than three years, including nearly 1800 on the Better Business Bureau (where they carry an A+ rating, see here: BBB LINK).
Right now, interest rates on a 30 year fixed are under 3%, with 15 year fixed rates in the 1’s. As an exclusive offer, JFQ will cover any appraisal costs AND add an additional $500 credit for all Rivals members.
Here’s how you can reach them:
Website: JFQlending.com
Contact Info: Mcaldwell@jfqlending.com
Phone number: 480-447-6852