UGASports - The Daily Recap: Revisiting Saturday's scrimmage

Here's the Aug. 31 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

ICYMI—scrimmage edition

Kirby Smart was not a happy camper following the first scrimmage on Saturday. But that was to be expected, given everything we know about the head coach who is entering his fifth season leading the program.

Smart said it was a sloppy performance on the field. That stated, he was happy the team got to scrimmage given the lack of spring practice coinciding with the current concerns of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"I guess the thing I was most proud of is that it was pretty hot, and they pushed really hard.” Smart said. “We've been harping on mental toughness and practice effort, and we really haven’t had good practice effort. And then today, I thought: You know what? These guys got tired, they pushed through, we conditioned at the end of practice, and they really pushed through that. So that part made me proud. Our team stuck together and pushed. But the actual execution was poor.”

Insider notes

Five things we learned from the scrimmage

Given the information gathered to go with what Smart had to say, Anthony Dasher put together a list of five things he learned from over the weekend.

Those items were:

-Owen Condon and Tate Ratledge are two players to keep an eye on at the ongoing battle at right tackle.

-There will be a true quarterback competition after all, with it appearing that D’Wan Mathis is legitimately in the race.

-Receiver Kearis Jackson is impressing and could be in store for a big role.

-Offensive coordinator Todd Monken has been saying all the right things about how his group can become an explosive bunch.

-A fun one: Darnell Washington has earned the nickname “The Big O” due to the NCAA’s new rule that allows him to wear jersey No. 0.

Five to know: Out-of-state offensive targets for 2022

With coaches able to make full contact with Class of 2022 recruits on Sept. 1, Jake Reuse dropped five names of note who are interested in UGA.

Those names were quarterback Tanner Bailey (Gordo/Gordo, Ala.), running back Jayden Blue (Klein Cain/Houston), receiver AJ Johnson (Isidore Newman School/New Orleans), tight end Jaleel Skinner (Greer/Greer, S.C.), and offensive tackle Zach Rice (Liberty Christian/Lynchburg, Va.).

Who to watch for when Georgia plays Arkansas

Using last year’s Pro Football Focus grades, Dayne Young and Brent Rollins compiled a list of Arkansas players who could pose a threat in this year’s season opener.

The top-ranked returning player is running back Rakeem Boyd, who first came to fame on the Netflix show “Last Chance U.” Boyd received an 80.4 grade last year, with an 82.1 coming specifically in the run game.

Best of UGASports Live

Missed this week’s episode of UGASports Live? Here’s a five-minute recap featuring all the best parts. But also, if you have time, check out the whole episode, which also is linked on the page.

The barest minimum of scrimmage highlights



