You really didn't think Kirby Smart was going to get on Zoom following Saturday's first scrimmage of fall camp and brag about his offense, did you?

Of course not.

"Overall impressions, we’re behind. I don’t know that I’ve ever come out of a first scrimmage and felt good,” Smart said. “I’m happy we got to scrimmage, to be honest with you. Between the injuries, Covid going on with different teams and different programs, social injustice issues that we’re dealing with in our country and that our players are dealing with—and the thoughts of those things—I’m really proud and happy that we got to go out and scrimmage.”

Smart said it was easy to tell the Bulldogs, like most teams in the country, didn't have a spring practice.

“We’re really sloppy, to be honest with you. I guess the thing I was most proud of is that it was pretty hot, and they pushed really hard.” Smart said. “We've been harping on mental toughness and practice effort, and we really haven’t had good practice effort. And then today I thought: You know what? These guys got tired, they pushed through, we conditioned at the end of practice, and they really pushed through that. So that part made me proud. Our team stuck together and pushed. But the actual execution was poor.”

Smart did reveal that quarterbacks Jamie Newman, JT Daniels (who Smart noted still isn't cleared for contact), D’Wan Mathis, and Carson Beck each received reps at different times with the first-team offense.

“I don’t think Stetson [Bennett] got to go with the ones. Stetson did a good job with the groups he did go with. Jamie operated with the ones, and JT operated with the ones. And then D’Wan got a red area series with the ones as well,” Smart said. “But the reps came out pretty balanced, other than Stetson having a little bit fewer, because we'd seen Stetson a lot more. We know a lot more about Stetson in terms of his time spent with us last year.”

Smart said Daniels and Newman each had the opportunity to work against both the No. 1 and No. 2 defensive units.

Although the first-team defense made it difficult, there were some positive signs against the twos.

“Certainly today, when they went against the twos—the one offense doesn’t always go against the twos—there were a lot of rays of light,” Smart said. “There were guys scoring left and right. I don’t think anybody separated if that’s what you’re asking.”

Don't look for a decision on the starting quarterback anytime soon.

“I don’t have a timetable for that. It has to happen. JT isn't cleared still. I know y’all think he’s cleared, or what you think of as cleared,” Smart said. “Cleared to me is, I can go out and play a full game of tackle football. So, yeah, he gets to scrimmage, but he wasn't cleared to play in a game in terms of contact yet. That factors into the decision, then also the other guys, what they can do with their feet. Sometimes that's a tough measurement at quarterback unless you can go live with those guys. We haven’t had anybody separate yet.”