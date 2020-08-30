UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Arkansas

Who to watch for when Georgia plays Arkansas
In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on the Bulldogs' first opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks.
For the first time since 2014, when Nick Chubb rushed for 202 yards on 30 carries as a freshman in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs will face the Razorbacks. Even though it's been six years between meetings, there will definitely be some familiar faces across the sidelines in week one. The new Razorback head coach is none other than former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. He's already having fun with his former boss, telling Paul Finebaum this week he'll name a starting quarterback when Kirby Smart does.
In the end, though, it's going to be a rough road for Pittman and his Razorback team in year one, as the cupboard is pretty light on returning talent, not to mention playing arguably the toughest schedule in the nation. Arkansas has the Bulldogs, Florida, and Tennessee on the slate in addition to the gauntlet that is the SEC West.
RB: Rakeem Boyd—80.4 overall, 60.6 receiving, 82.1 running
Dayne: You might know Rakeem Boyd from his appearance on Netflix's "Last Chance U." The JUCO running back transfer was Arkansas' most electrifying offensive player in his first season in Fayetteville. Boyd finished the season with 1,113 yards, eight rushing touchdowns, and 19 catches for 160 yards. He is a versatile back who can barrel his way up the middle or sprint away from defenders on the outside. On an overall thin roster, Sam Pittman has to be thrilled to have one of the SEC's most productive runners in his offense.
Brent: In part because of how often they trailed, Boyd didn't get the touches most of the other top SEC backs did. Of the top six backs in the conference last season in yardage, no one did it on fewer carries than Boyd's 182. Expect the Razorbacks to find a way to ensure that number increases to give their best playmaker more opportunities. In those 182 carries, Boyd went for 10-plus yards on 26 occasions and forced 34 missed tackles. He was also very reliable with the ball, not fumbling at all.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news