UGASports - Who to watch for when Georgia plays Arkansas

In this series, we introduce you to the top returning players from Georgia's 2020 opponents, based on PFF grades. This article focuses on the Bulldogs' first opponent, the Arkansas Razorbacks.

For the first time since 2014, when Nick Chubb rushed for 202 yards on 30 carries as a freshman in Fayetteville, the Bulldogs will face the Razorbacks. Even though it's been six years between meetings, there will definitely be some familiar faces across the sidelines in week one. The new Razorback head coach is none other than former Georgia offensive line coach Sam Pittman. He's already having fun with his former boss, telling Paul Finebaum this week he'll name a starting quarterback when Kirby Smart does.

In the end, though, it's going to be a rough road for Pittman and his Razorback team in year one, as the cupboard is pretty light on returning talent, not to mention playing arguably the toughest schedule in the nation. Arkansas has the Bulldogs, Florida, and Tennessee on the slate in addition to the gauntlet that is the SEC West.