Georgia wrapped up its second week of fall camp with its first scrimmage of the year on Saturday at Sanford Stadium. There was a lot to digest. After reporters had their first opportunity to meet with offensive coordinator Todd Monken for the first time early last week, head coach Kirby Smart addressed the media for approximately 25 minutes following the scrimmage. Today, we look at the five things we learned.

Freshman Daijun Edwards makes his move. (Tony Walsh/UGA Sports Communications)

Offensive line shaping up; two players to watch

All preseason we've been telling you that Jamaree Salyer appears set at left tackle, Trey Hill at center, with Ben Cleveland and Justin Shaffer manning right and left guard, respectively. While that remains true, Smart revealed there's plenty of competition still taking place at both guard positions, mentioning Warren Ericson and Clay Webb as two players still pushing to make their mark. The big news, though, was Smart confirming the scoop Jim Donnan broke on UGASports LIVE that redshirt sophomore Owen Condon is finally healthy and competing for a starting job at right tackle. At 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Condon reminds me of former Bulldog offensive lineman Dennis Roland, who played for several years in the NFL. As you can see, he obviously has the frame. But as Smart said, Condon just needs to get a little stronger. Nevertheless, it's great to see the young man persevere to put himself in position to win the spot. Smart also revealed something you have read me mention a time or two: that freshman Tate Ratledge is also opening eyes at right tackle. Since the pads have come on, Ratledge has started to blossom. Along with Condon and redshirt freshman Warren McClendon, he's giving position coach Matt Luke some good choices to see who ultimately starts the season opener at Arkansas.

Yes, there will be a quarterback competition

It’s still my belief that Jamie Newman will be the starter at quarterback for the season-opener at Arkansas. But after listening to both Monken and Smart, I’m convinced there's a real, live competition for the starting job. It was a comment by Monken that opened my eyes. When he said Newman was a better passer than some thought and Daniels was a better athlete than some figured, this was one of those light bulb moments for me: Hey, he does really like them both, and he’ll let the best man win. I also found it interesting that D’Wan Mathis was getting some red zone work with the first team. We saw a taste of what Mathis is capable of during G-Day a year ago, and with the red zone work, one wonders if the redshirt sophomore might be utilized as some sort of a Wildcat option. This isn't to suggest, by any stretch, that Mathis isn't capable of winning the job and running the offense himself. It's just some idle food for thought, as Mathis is a talented player. It would not be a shock to see Monken try to take advantage of that.

Kearis Jackson opening eyes

Like Condon, wide receiver Kearis Jackson is making an impression. Monken mentioned him as being a surprise, and that's great to hear. The former Peach County star has always had the talent; he's just been unlucky. Jackson seemed to be getting off to a good start last year before suffering a hand injury against Vanderbilt in the season opener, and never truly got in sync after that. Seeing that Jackson is already opening eyes could potentially be a big deal, especially considering the Bulldogs will be without Dominick Blaylock for the year after he tore his left ACL for the second time.

Monken says all the right things

Monken certainly said all the right things during his Zoom meeting, and assuming his players can follow through with his plans, Georgia’s offense should have that extra hop in its collective step that was missing from so much of last year. Georgia’s first-year offensive coordinator said one of every eight plays needs to be explosive, which no doubt is music to the ears of Bulldog fans everywhere. Monken also spoke about the need to spread the ball around and use the entire field. No, this isn't exactly groundbreaking info, but it's one thing to say you'll do it, another actually to accomplish the goal. Knowing that Monken was brought in specifically to jump-start Georgia’s offense, I'm confident that, unlike previous years, this will be the case.

Darnell Washington's new nickname