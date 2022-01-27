The Daily Recap: Replacing UGA's ILBs will be tough in 2022

Here is the Jan. 27 edition of The Daily Recap presented by JFQ Lending.

All new starting inside linebackers

Georgia will have a tough task when it comes to fielding its inside linebackers in 2022.

This past year that resulted in a national championship saw the Bulldogs get tremendous production at the position from Nakobe Dean, Channing Tindall and Quay Walker.

All three of those players are off to the NFL, making inside linebacker a huge void fo the upcoming season. Anthony Dasher noted it’s the one group on defense that could cause some nervousness.

“This is a position where Kirby Smart may feel a bit queasy about,” Dasher wrote. “The Bulldogs lost some serious production and leadership with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall moving on. If Rian Davis and Trezman Marshall can stay healthy, the Bulldogs won't be in bad shape. If not, that's going to put the onus on sophomores Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon to carry much of the load. Those two could be your starters right off the bat. Early enrollees Jalon Walker and C.J. Washington will also get work in the spring.”

UGA offers class of 2024 quarterback

Georgia extended a scholarship offer to class of 2024 quarterback CJ Carr (Saline/Saline, Mich.). Carr, a four-star prospect, is the grandson of former Michigan head coach Lloyd Carr. The Bulldogs are the 11th program to offer, with Michigan, Notre Dame and Ohio State having previously extended offers.

As a sophomore this past season, Carr completed 64 percent of his passes for 2,696 yards, 28 touchdowns and four interceptions.

Stats crunch

Dave McMahon compiled all of the important receiving stats from the 2021 national championship season. Of note, this past year marked the fourth time in the 2000s that Georgia saw five players catch four touchdowns or more. Those players were Brock Bowers (13), Jermaine Burton (five), Ladd McConkey (five), James Cook (four) and Adonai Mitchell (four).

Bowers also set the program record with his 13 touchdowns in a single season. This beat former Georgia receiver Terrence Edwards’ previous record of 11 touchdown receptions from 2002.

Baseball: Dawgs enter 2022 with a lot of experience

Thanks to the Covid-19 waiver extended to all NCAA athletes in 2020, there are many UGA baseball players who are taking advantage of it to return for another season in 2022. Therefore, the Bulldogs will field a deep and experienced team this year.

Head coach Scott Stricklin is excited about the opportunities presented with so much depth.

“We’ve got some good problems. We’ve got a lot of depth, and that’s what these next few weeks and months are about, competition to try and finalize spots in the lineup,” Stricklin said. “We’ve got a lot of position players that need to play, and that’s what we’re hoping for, is play lots of guys. But there's a lot of competition for the spots in this lineup. The core group is back, but we’ve got some good, young players as well.”

