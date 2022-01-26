Georgia extends offer to four-star 2024 quarterback CJ Carr
While most of the world awaits Arch Manning's decision for the Class of 2023, Georgia's coaching staff is also looking to the future.
The Bulldogs offered 2024 quarterback CJ Carr on Tuesday afternoon. Carr is a four-star prospect out of Saline, Michigan. He is the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.
Carr is one of just 11 quarterbacks in the 2024 class with a four-star rating at this point.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news