While most of the world awaits Arch Manning's decision for the Class of 2023, Georgia's coaching staff is also looking to the future.

The Bulldogs offered 2024 quarterback CJ Carr on Tuesday afternoon. Carr is a four-star prospect out of Saline, Michigan. He is the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr.

Carr is one of just 11 quarterbacks in the 2024 class with a four-star rating at this point.