An early look at the Georgia 2022 defense

After examining what Georgia has returning on offense heading into spring practice, let's slide over and discuss the situation on defense. While there's certainly no shortage of talent, Kirby Smart must replace guys who played integral roles for last season's national champions. That includes replacing the production of Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, along with the linebacker trio of Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall. On the back end, the Bulldogs must find replacements for Lewis Cine and Derion Kendrick.



Returning Defensive Linemen Name Class in 2022 Jalen Carter

Junior Nazir Stackhouse

Junior

Zion Logue

Redshirt Junior

Warren Brinson

Junior Tramel Walthour

Senior Tymon Mitchell

Redshirt Junior

Bill Norton

Redshirt Junior

Marlin Dean

Redshirt Freshman

Jonathan Jefferson

Redshirt Freshman

Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins

Redshirt Freshman

*Mykel Williams

Freshman *Bear Alexander

Freshman *Shone Washington

Freshman

The biggest question, literally and figuratively, is who steps in and replaces Jordan Davis, who did such a great job for the Bulldogs over the past two years. There are several options. Rising junior Jalen Carter was arguably the Bulldogs' best defensive lineman last fall, and will be the focal point for what still should be a very strong defensive line. Carter plays the game with a nasty disposition, just the kind of attitude you want your players on the front line of the defense to have. Look for junior Nazir Stackhouse, Zion Logue and Tymon Mitchell to take another step up the rotation, although the player with the most potential may just true freshman Keithian "Bear" Alexander. Three other redshirt freshmen - Tyrion Ingran-Dawkins, Marlin Dean and Jonathan Jefferson - will also get long looks this spring.



Returning Outside Linebackers Name Class in 2022 Nolan Smith

Senior Chaz Chambliss

Sophomore Robert Beal Jr.

Super Senior

Xavian Sorey

Sophomore *Mykel Williams

Freshman *Carlton Madden Jr.

Freshman

One cannot overstate how huge it was for Nolan Smith to announce he would be coming back for his senior year. For starters, his value as one of the team's top defensive players speaks for itself, but also the role he played last fall as one of the most vocal leaders. Getting Robert Beal Jr. to return was also huge. Beal led Georgia in sacks in 2021, and like Smith, brings excellent experience to the position. Chaz Chambliss and Xavian Sorey also return, but keep an eye on the true freshman. Mykel Williams and Carlton Madden Jr. are both early enrollees, with5-star Marvin Jones Jr. joining the program in May.

Georgia also has a verbal commitment from Darris Smith who is expected to sign next week.



Returning Inside Linebackers Name Class in 2022 Rian Davis

Redshirt Junior

Trezman Marshall

Redshirt Junior

Jamon Dumas-Johnson

Sophomore Smael Mondon

Sophomore *Jalon Walker

Freshman *C.J. Washington

Freshman

This is a position where Kirby Smart may feel a bit queasy about. The Bulldogs lost some serious production and leadership with Nakobe Dean, Quay Walker and Channing Tindall moving on. If Rian Davis and Trezman Marshall can stay healthy, the Bulldogs won't be in bad shape. If not, that's going to put the onus on sophomores Jamon Dumas-Johnson and Smael Mondon to carry much of the load. Those two could be your starters right off the bat. Early enrolles Jalon Walker and C.J. Washington will also get work in the spring.



Returning Safeties/Star Names Class in 2022 Christopher Smith

Super Senior

William Poole

Super Senior

Tykee Smith

Senior Dan Jackson

Redshirt Junior

David Daniel

Sophomore *Malaki Starks

Freshman *JaCorey Thomas

Freshman

This is a position where the Bulldogs received a break when Christopher Smith, William Poole and Tykee Smith each decided to return. The Bulldogs lost Lewis Cine to the NFL, but getting Smith and his experience back as one of the two starting safeties is huge. Ditto for Poole, who despite seeing little action during the regular season, came on and played extremely well for the Bulldogs during the playoffs at star. Tykee Smith, who figures to compete with Poole for the starting job at star, is also greatly welcomed. The Bulldogs will still need to find another starter opposite Smith, and there will not be any shortage of candidates with redshirt junior Dan Jackson, sophomores David Daniel, along with freshmen Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas.



Returning Cornerbacks for 2022 Name Class in 2022 Kelee Ringo

Redshirt Sophomore

Nyland Green

Redshirt Freshman

Kamari Lassiter

Sophomore *Daylen Everette

Freshman Javon Bullard

Sophomore