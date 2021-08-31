The Daily Recap: Receiver is where UGA can 'grow the most'
Smart eager to see receivers
During Monday’s press conference, Georgia head coach Kirby Smart said receiver Arik Gilbert (personal) has not rejoined the football program. That, combined with the other injuries Georgia has dealt with at that position, has Smart curious to see what his receiving group will look like Saturday in the season opener against Clemson.
With players such as Jermaine Burton and Kearis Jackson missing time due to respective injuries, plenty of other receivers have seen extra reps. Those would include Adonai Mitchell, Marcus Rosemy-Jacksaint and Arian Smith.
"That’s the area that I think we can grow the most, even throughout the year, because we have the least experience," Smart said. "We’re going to find out a lot about those guys, and the tight ends as well and the backs. That’s the big thing—we’ve got to play well at the skill positions around JT (Daniels), to help him out with this rush group they’ve got."
Daniels’ has strong rapport with receivers
Over the past year, Daniels said he’s built a lot of trust with the group of receivers he will be targeting with the football. The difference is a year ago at this time, Daniels was Georgia’s scout team quarterback.
Now, he’s entrenched as the program’s starter.
"We have a lot of guys, first of all, a lot of guys I feel comfortable with," Daniels said. "Just the amount of work we got in in the offseason, guys missing a couple of days here, or you’ve got guys rolling in and out, however it is, we have the rapport that we’ve been building over time. There are no concerns with that for me."
UGASports Live
ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit joined Jim Donnan and Dayne Young to discuss his new book: "Out of the Pocket." He previewed the Georgia-Clemson game and gave the SEC top contenders to Georgia and Alabama. Herbstreit shared stories from College GameDay and gave his thoughts on the rapid changes happening in college football.
Get your copy of "Out of the Pocket" wherever you buy books. You can also listen via audiobook.
Hood commits
Four-star offensive lineman Jacob Hood (Hillsboro/Nashville, Tenn.) announced his commitment to Georgia on Monday. Hood became the second offensive lineman to pledge to the Bulldogs in the class of 2022.
Hood chose Georgia over Miami. One of the reasons he chose the Bulldogs was because the program made him feel like a priority.
The Bulldogs are getting a massive offensive lineman as Hood checks in at 6-foot-8 and 330 pounds. Trent Smallwood took a close look at Hood’s game tape and came away impressed with his athleticism and ability to finish blocks.
‘Energy and joy’
Trey Hill shines in preseason
