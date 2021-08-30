Rivals 250 lineman Jacob Hood commits to the Georgia Bulldogs

With the commitment from Hood, Georgia now has two offensive line commitments. Hood, from Nashville, joins Griffin Scroggs from Grayson High School in the Bulldogs O-line class for 2022.

Rivals250 prospect Jacob Hood has announced his commitment to the University of Georgia . Hood is a 6-foot-8, 330-pound mountain of an offensive line prospect.

Hood has been one of the top priorities for Georgia ever since he visited in the summer. Offensive line coach Matt Luke was impressed with his size and mobility. Hood was wanted so much by Luke and Georgia that even Luke's 13-year-old son Harrison got in on the recruiting effort. In an earlier interview with UGASports Hood spoke about his interaction with Luke's son on his official visit in June.

"His (Matt Luke's) son blew my mind how good he is at recruiting," Hood said. "His son knows everybody, every recruit in the nation. He can tell you about them. He was like, basically, he’s never seen someone as big as me come to Georgia. He’s like, you’d be the biggest one here."

The time Hood was able to spend with Luke, head coach Kirby Smart, and Georgia commits like Jalon Walker has paid off for Georgia. UGA beat out Miami, Ole Miss, and Auburn as the most serious contenders for Hood's commitment. For quite a while, the recruitment was seemingly narrowed down to the Bulldogs and the Hurricanes.

It was made evident early on that Georgia is not going to be signing five to six offensive linemen in this class as it has in the past. There are more positions in greater need of depth replenishment than the offensive line for Georgia after the 2021 season.

With that said, Luke wanted to ensure they brought in the right mix of three to four offensive line prospects. A behemoth with the athleticism of Hood is the type of prospect that checked all the boxes this recruiting cycle for Georgia.

Hood is the sixteenth commitment for Georgia in the Class of 2022.