The lone question remaining

Kirby Smart is confident in quarterback Carson Beck.

Smart has repeatedly said that his quarterback does a good job of staying poised and ensuring the Bulldogs are in the right play. Against UAB, Beck threw for 338 yards and three touchdowns.

However, Georgia has yet to play a game on the road, making Saturday’s game against Auburn Beck’s first start away from Sanford Stadium. How Beck handles this remains to be seen.

“I think that’s something we’re all going to find out. I don’t think you know. He’s been through some ups and downs, he’s certainly been against good defenses like Auburn has,” Smart said. “He goes against our guys. But it’s different when it’s live. So, you’ve got to find out how he responds to that.”

That said, Smart believes Beck will be able to get the job done.

“I’m very confident in Carson’s ability to communicate, to understand things,” Smart said. “He’s been in our system, but the only way you get good at these things, these situational football things, is by playing football for a long time. He’s been with us for a while, but this is his first chance to do it on the road.”

Injury update

Smart said there is an outside shot for receiver Ladd McConkey to return this week against Auburn. McConkey has missed the first four games of the season due to a back injury.

“Well, he’s got to practice. He’s got to be able to practice. That’s a big part of it. He’s going to be able to come back to practice this week and we’re going to be able to do some more things with him," Smart said. "How he does in those things will determine whether or not he’s able to play. He had kind of a two-week advised shutdown. He’s done that. We’re expecting him to be able to go out there (Monday) and do some things, but non-contact early in the week and try to move to that.”

Smart is also hopeful that safety Javon Bullard will return to the field.

“We think he’s going to be able to do more, hoping to get him back," Smart said. "We'll know more if he gets more done (Monday) and (Tuesday) and is able to practice. We’ll obviously know more."

