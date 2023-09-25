Tight end Brock Bowers took some good-natured ribbing from linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson.

When asked about Bowers’ penchant for stiff arms and their effectiveness, Dumas-Johnson smiled when asked if the tight end ever did that in practice to any of his teammates.

Johnson joked that Bowers is too smart to try that with any of Georgia’s linebacking crew.

“He’s lying,” Bowers chucked. “Usually, they’re not close enough for me to do that.”

Opposing defenders during games are not so fortunate.

During Saturday’s 49-21 win over UAB, Bowers stiff-armed a Blazer safety completely off the field after catching a pass inside the red zone.

“We don't have a lot of Brock versus linebacker battles. I mean most of the battles there's no stiff arm because he's usually caught the ball and run away from them when they're on him, you know, there's not an opportunity to,” head coach Kirby Smart said. “So maybe a run-after-catch type deal, screen, or something like that. But Brock's stiff arm is pretty strong. I mean I saw that firsthand.”

Bowers was in a chipper mood during his 10-minute session with the media.

Typically, the junior is one of Georgia’s more reserved players in front of the press. But Monday, the California native joked with reporters, which included offering a glib response of “It’s a win for tight ends” when asked about Kansas City tight end Travis Kelcy dating Taylor Swift.

There’s another reason Bowers was probably feeling the way he was.

Last week against UAB, he enjoyed one of his best days as a Bulldog, catching nine passes for 120 yards and two touchdowns.

Bowers' effort allowed him to eclipse the 2,000-yard mark in receiving yards. He currently ranks ninth all-time in Georgia history with 2,079 receiving yards. His 22 touchdowns are third in Bulldog history.

And Bowers isn't finished

“I can always improve as a leader in the tight end room and stay with the right mindset each and every practice,” Bowers said. “I can always improve my craft. Whether it’s run blocking, catching the football, and running routes, too.”

One of Bowers' duties this week is making sure his younger teammates understand what it will be like on the road for Saturday’s game at Auburn (3:30 p.m., CBS).

“I’d just tell them to get ready. I remember going there during my freshman year and it was loud. This week is all about preparation. We just have to be ready,” Bowers said. “It’s a different challenge. It’s just a whole different energy going into road games. You just try to silence the crowd early and after that get after it.”